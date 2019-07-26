Klei Entertainment continue to support and update their incredibly stylish multiplayer survival game Don't Starve Together. It's still a popular game too, regularly pulling in nearly fifteen thousand players each day which is impressive for an indie game that's a few years old. Especially impressive when you think about all the games that have released since April 2016! Just goes to show how fun Don't Starve Together actually is.

Here's something that's awesome! Thanks to the new features in the Linux Steam client that came with Steam Play, you can add in other compatibility tools to run games through and Boxtron is one such tool. Boxtron enables you to use a native Linux build of DOSBox, to run games with just like you would with Steam Play's Proton.

An action-platformer with an open-world approach, diverse combat system and character building? Sign me up. Blessed Surface sounds like it could be a lot of fun. It released on Steam in February, with Linux support arriving back in May which somehow I completely missed. It has continued to receive some pretty large updates since the original release, adding in all sorts of fun sounding features from new weapons to new creatures to encounter.

Creative Assembly just announced a brand new game mode coming to Total War: THREE KINGDOMS, it's called Dynasty Mode developed in partnership with Intel. Dynasty Mode is a horde-style arcade mode, that will be free for all owners of Total War: THREE KINGDOMS and will release as an update at the same time as the Eight Princes DLC. For Windows, that's on August 8th but Linux gamers will have a little wait. Feral Interactive said on Twitter "The hordes of Dynasty Mode surge onto macOS and Linux shortly after Windows.".

The neon-soaked destruction-heavy game Brigador: Up-Armored Edition just recently got updated, bringing in some new content and allowing everyone to jump in to make mods and maps with the Community Reinforcements Update. Working with modders the game now has some extra F-series campaign maps to blast through, Quatro Santos and Long Roads Freelance runs which feature all new Freelance levels by community designers and also new combinations of 2-3 map Freelance runs suggested by the community. While new levels officially added in are sweet, the chance to now add in more is even sweeter. They've released a set of modding tools, available on Steam as a free DLC. However, it's only currently built for Windows. From what they said in their Discord Channel, it is planned for Linux (and Mac) as well they just haven't had time.

Ibase unveiled a 3.5-inch “IBR210” SBC that runs Yocto v2.5 Linux or Android 9 on a dual- or quad -A53 i.MX8M SoC with up to 3GB soldered LPDDR4 and 64GB eMMC plus 4K-ready HDMI 2.0, MIPI, LVDS, GbE, USB 3.0, M.2, and mini-PCIe. Ibase announced a 3.5-inch SBC built around NXP’s up to 1.5GHz i.MX8M SoC. The IBR210 is designed for “multiple signage” displays at airports, train and bus stations, and shopping malls, as well as HMI passenger information applications. There’s a wide standard operating range of 0 to 70°C, as well as an optional -40 to 85°C SKU.

Arm expands Pelion IoT platform Arm released a “Pelion Connectivity Management 2.0” platform for mobile network operators with a new automation engine to scale IoT with real-time triggers and eSIM provisioning. When Arm announced its Pelion IoT Platform last August as a SaaS IoT device management service built around Arm Mbed Cloud, one of the major components was a “connectivity management” wireless gateway stack based on technology it acquired when buying out Stream Technologies. Since then, the stack emerged as a service called Pelion Connectivity Management aimed at mobile network operators (MNOs) that offer managed gateway services for wireless technologies such as cellular, LoRa, NB-IoT, and satellite. Today, Arm announced version 2.0, adding a new automation engine for greater scalability.