Frequent updates are a key part of keeping systems secure, but that goal will not be met if the update mechanism itself is compromised by an attacker. At a talk during the 2019 Open Source Summit Japan, Justin Cappos described Uptane, an update delivery mechanism for automotive applications that, he said, can prevent such problems, even when the attacker has the resources of a nation state. It would seem that some automobile manufacturers agree.

The list of companies that have suffered successful attacks on their update systems is long, Cappos began; it is something that happens all too frequently. Often these attacks are carried out by governments; he listed compromises that have been attributed to North Korea and Russia. The Stuxnet attack exploited the Windows update service as well, he said. Nation-state attackers can launch complex attacks; if you are defending against them, you have to worry about holding off a dedicated team of professionals — the best attackers in the world — who command massive resources and who are focused on your company in particular. It is a scary scenario, he said.

It is even scarier when one is dealing with the software that makes a modern automobile run. An attacker who gains the ability to install new software on cars could create no end of mayhem, up to and including large-scale loss of life. Clearly, we all want our cars to be well defended against even the most sophisticated intrusion attempts.

[...]

There are multiple open-source implementations of Uptane available. It has now been mandated by several manufacturers, but he was not allowed to name them. It meets or surpasses all of the existing proposals for update security, including upcoming regulations that require compromise resistance. There is a standardization effort around Uptane that is funded by the US Department of Homeland Security, rather than by the vendors. The system has been through a number of security audits as well. Uptane has been integrated with in-toto, a mechanism for supply-chain security that has been adopted widely, including by Debian, Arch Linux, and the reproducible builds project.

This code, he said, can be expected to ship in about one-third of all new cars on US roads in the near future.

Cappos closed by saying that, regardless of the work he and others have done, some groups will use insecure designs and car companies will put lives at risk. Attacks will happen, and appeals to weak regulations for cover will not suffice; people will die and (seemingly worse for manufacturers) big lawsuits will result. Systems like Uptane are meant to prevent that from happening.