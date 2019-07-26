Mozilla and Programming Leftovers
The latest Facebook Container for Firefox
Last year we helped you keep Facebook contained to Facebook, making it possible for you to stay connected to family and friends on the social network, while also keeping your activity isolated in a separate container. That made it harder for Facebook to track your activity outside of Facebook with third-party cookies and made it easier for you to enjoy the web without your browsing activities following you from site to site. However, Facebook isn’t just the site. With the social sharing, liking or login widgets that many sites use, their reach is broad and, until now, hard to contain.
DNS over HTTPS in a snap
With the recent news about the ISP UK association proposing Mozilla as “Internet villain of the year” for enabling DNS over HTTPS (and subsequently changing their mind and dropping the whole category of villain of the year. Good move I think.) I figured it was probably about time that I looked at enabling DoH at home.
Cloudflare have a suite of open source tools called cloudflared which has, among other things, a DNS over HTTPS proxy. By default it points at their 1.1.1.1 service, but you can change that if you want to. Note, at the time of writing there is a bug which seems to stop Google’s DNS service working. If you’re looking to stop people seeing your DNS traffic then Google probably isn’t the right DNS service to use anyway.
This Week in Rust 297
Improving communities through documentation
Documentation, said Riona MacNamara at the beginning of her Open Source Summit Japan 2019 talk, is the superpower that we can use to energize users and developers; it is an important part of the creation of a vibrant and inclusive community. While there are a number of roadblocks that can impede participation in a development community, many of those can be addressed with better documentation. The talk was a call for all projects to think about what they are trying to accomplish and to ensure that their documentation is helping to get there.
First, though, MacNamara started with a story. The fifth of Euclid's postulates holds that non-parallel lines must eventually cross. Not only has this postulate never been proved, but there are geometries where it is known to be false; these include hyperbolic spaces. Those spaces, though, are hard to visualize and hard to explain, a fact that inhibited research into them for two centuries.
In 1997, Diana Taimina realized that crochet could be used to create a model of a hyperbolic space; this model is now the standard way of explaining the whole idea. The visualization of hyperbolic spaces is, MacNamara said, a problem that had gone unsolved for centuries for a simple reason: the field of mathematics was closed to women. What else are we losing, she asked, when we exclude the talents held by large parts of our population?
Open-source software has just such a problem, even if one looks only at gender and ignores (for now) many other potential diversity issues. Surveys have shown that only about 3% of the open-source development community is female; the situation is very much like the 18th-century mathematics field. She would like to improve that situation, increase diversity in our communities, help the process of inclusion, and thereby create equity in the field.
Best WordPress Table Creating Plugins of 2019
Tables make data easy to understand and comprehend as the visual is more compelling and convincing to the viewer. However, for a beginner or for somebody who doesn’t have much coding knowledge, creating a table can be tedious and time-consuming. This is where the use of Table creator plugins comes in.
Table creator plugins not only create tables easily but they can also process information and create tables directly from data, edit table design, customize, import-export data and in fact, can do much more. Currently, there are hundreds of tables creating plugins available for WordPress which get your job done in clicks.
So, which one to choose? Well, don’t worry! We have here compiled a list of 10 best Plugins for creating tables in WordPress, which we are sure to help you choose the best based on your requirements and budget.
Two numpys diverged in a wood. . .
This allows us to upgrade python3-numpy to 1.17.0, while python2-numpy stays at 1.16.4, since 1.17.x drops Python 2 support.
Python "standard" library
Python is often mentioned in the same breath with the phrase "batteries included", which refers to the breadth of its standard library. But there is an effort underway to trim back the standard library by removing some unloved modules. In addition, there has been persistent talk of a major restructuring of the library, into a fairly minimal core as described in Amber Brown's talk at this year's Python Language Summit, or in other ways as discussed on the python-dev mailing list in January (though it has come up many times before that as well). A mid-July python-ideas mailing list thread picked up on some of that; it ended up showing, once again, that there is no real consensus on what the standard library is—or should be.
A fairly simple idea for a Python enhancement was posted by Abdur-Rahmaan Janhangeer; the discussion likely went in directions he was not expecting. He suggested adding a stdlib module, akin to the existing builtins module, that would provide a way to discover all of the modules in the standard library. L
3.5-inch SBC runs Linux or Android on i.MX8M
Ibase unveiled a 3.5-inch “IBR210” SBC that runs Yocto v2.5 Linux or Android 9 on a dual- or quad -A53 i.MX8M SoC with up to 3GB soldered LPDDR4 and 64GB eMMC plus 4K-ready HDMI 2.0, MIPI, LVDS, GbE, USB 3.0, M.2, and mini-PCIe. Ibase announced a 3.5-inch SBC built around NXP’s up to 1.5GHz i.MX8M SoC. The IBR210 is designed for “multiple signage” displays at airports, train and bus stations, and shopping malls, as well as HMI passenger information applications. There’s a wide standard operating range of 0 to 70°C, as well as an optional -40 to 85°C SKU.
Arm expands Pelion IoT platform
Arm released a “Pelion Connectivity Management 2.0” platform for mobile network operators with a new automation engine to scale IoT with real-time triggers and eSIM provisioning. When Arm announced its Pelion IoT Platform last August as a SaaS IoT device management service built around Arm Mbed Cloud, one of the major components was a “connectivity management” wireless gateway stack based on technology it acquired when buying out Stream Technologies. Since then, the stack emerged as a service called Pelion Connectivity Management aimed at mobile network operators (MNOs) that offer managed gateway services for wireless technologies such as cellular, LoRa, NB-IoT, and satellite. Today, Arm announced version 2.0, adding a new automation engine for greater scalability.
What Happens When The US Government Tries To Take On The Open Source Community?
The most important aspect of this latest move by GitHub is that open source projects are unaffected, and that even those who are hit by the bans can get around them by moving from private to public repositories. Friedman rightly points out that as a company based in the US, GitHub doesn't have much scope for ignoring US laws. However, this incident does raise some important questions. For example, what happens if the US government decides that it wants to prevent programmers in certain countries from accessing open source repositories on GitHub as well? That would go against a fundamental aspect of free software, which is that it can be used by anyone, for anything -- including for bad stuff. This question has already come up before, when President Trump issued the executive order "Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain", a thinly-disguised attack on the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei. As a result of the order, Google blocked Huawei's access to updates of Android. Some Chinese users were worried they were about to lose access to GitHub, which is just as crucial for software development in China as elsewhere. GitHub said that wasn't the case, but it's not hard to imagine the Trump administration putting pressure on GitHub's owner, Microsoft, to toe the line at some point in the future.
