Creative Assembly just announced a brand new game mode coming to Total War: THREE KINGDOMS, it's called Dynasty Mode developed in partnership with Intel. Dynasty Mode is a horde-style arcade mode, that will be free for all owners of Total War: THREE KINGDOMS and will release as an update at the same time as the Eight Princes DLC. For Windows, that's on August 8th but Linux gamers will have a little wait. Feral Interactive said on Twitter "The hordes of Dynasty Mode surge onto macOS and Linux shortly after Windows.".

The neon-soaked destruction-heavy game Brigador: Up-Armored Edition just recently got updated, bringing in some new content and allowing everyone to jump in to make mods and maps with the Community Reinforcements Update. Working with modders the game now has some extra F-series campaign maps to blast through, Quatro Santos and Long Roads Freelance runs which feature all new Freelance levels by community designers and also new combinations of 2-3 map Freelance runs suggested by the community. While new levels officially added in are sweet, the chance to now add in more is even sweeter. They've released a set of modding tools, available on Steam as a free DLC. However, it's only currently built for Windows. From what they said in their Discord Channel, it is planned for Linux (and Mac) as well they just haven't had time.