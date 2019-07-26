Games: VICCP, Brigador, Wind Runners, Total War: THREE KINGDOMS, Blessed Surface, Pegasus Frontend, Boxtron, Don't Starve Together
VICCP, a mysterious puzzle game about pushing buttons on a control panel
VICCP looks quite unusual, a puzzle game about a strange control panel that you need to tinker with to figure out how it all works and what exactly it does.
Brigador: Up-Armored Edition adds new levels and mod tools, a quick Linux how-to
The neon-soaked destruction-heavy game Brigador: Up-Armored Edition just recently got updated, bringing in some new content and allowing everyone to jump in to make mods and maps with the Community Reinforcements Update.
Working with modders the game now has some extra F-series campaign maps to blast through, Quatro Santos and Long Roads Freelance runs which feature all new Freelance levels by community designers and also new combinations of 2-3 map Freelance runs suggested by the community.
While new levels officially added in are sweet, the chance to now add in more is even sweeter. They've released a set of modding tools, available on Steam as a free DLC. However, it's only currently built for Windows. From what they said in their Discord Channel, it is planned for Linux (and Mac) as well they just haven't had time.
Wind Runners, a side-scrolling dogfighting action game is announced for Linux
Developed by Ludic Studios (Akane), they just recently announced their new game Wind Runners. It's a side-scrolling dogfighting roguelike and it does look pretty sweet.
Total War: THREE KINGDOMS is getting a horde-style arcade mode as a free update
Creative Assembly just announced a brand new game mode coming to Total War: THREE KINGDOMS, it's called Dynasty Mode developed in partnership with Intel.
Dynasty Mode is a horde-style arcade mode, that will be free for all owners of Total War: THREE KINGDOMS and will release as an update at the same time as the Eight Princes DLC. For Windows, that's on August 8th but Linux gamers will have a little wait. Feral Interactive said on Twitter "The hordes of Dynasty Mode surge onto macOS and Linux shortly after Windows.".
Blessed Surface, an open-world 2D platformer that's about exploration as much as chaotic combat
An action-platformer with an open-world approach, diverse combat system and character building? Sign me up. Blessed Surface sounds like it could be a lot of fun.
It released on Steam in February, with Linux support arriving back in May which somehow I completely missed. It has continued to receive some pretty large updates since the original release, adding in all sorts of fun sounding features from new weapons to new creatures to encounter.
Pegasus Frontend, another open source game launcher has Linux support
Not one I've covered before: Pegasus Frontend, a free and open source (GPL) game launcher that seems pretty sweet has Linux support.
Boxtron, a Steam compatibility tool to run games through a native Linux DOSBox
Here's something that's awesome! Thanks to the new features in the Linux Steam client that came with Steam Play, you can add in other compatibility tools to run games through and Boxtron is one such tool.
Boxtron enables you to use a native Linux build of DOSBox, to run games with just like you would with Steam Play's Proton.
Don't Starve Together adds another new free character with Warly
Klei Entertainment continue to support and update their incredibly stylish multiplayer survival game Don't Starve Together.
It's still a popular game too, regularly pulling in nearly fifteen thousand players each day which is impressive for an indie game that's a few years old. Especially impressive when you think about all the games that have released since April 2016! Just goes to show how fun Don't Starve Together actually is.
Arm expands Pelion IoT platform
Arm released a “Pelion Connectivity Management 2.0” platform for mobile network operators with a new automation engine to scale IoT with real-time triggers and eSIM provisioning. When Arm announced its Pelion IoT Platform last August as a SaaS IoT device management service built around Arm Mbed Cloud, one of the major components was a “connectivity management” wireless gateway stack based on technology it acquired when buying out Stream Technologies. Since then, the stack emerged as a service called Pelion Connectivity Management aimed at mobile network operators (MNOs) that offer managed gateway services for wireless technologies such as cellular, LoRa, NB-IoT, and satellite. Today, Arm announced version 2.0, adding a new automation engine for greater scalability.
What Happens When The US Government Tries To Take On The Open Source Community?
The most important aspect of this latest move by GitHub is that open source projects are unaffected, and that even those who are hit by the bans can get around them by moving from private to public repositories. Friedman rightly points out that as a company based in the US, GitHub doesn't have much scope for ignoring US laws. However, this incident does raise some important questions. For example, what happens if the US government decides that it wants to prevent programmers in certain countries from accessing open source repositories on GitHub as well? That would go against a fundamental aspect of free software, which is that it can be used by anyone, for anything -- including for bad stuff. This question has already come up before, when President Trump issued the executive order "Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain", a thinly-disguised attack on the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei. As a result of the order, Google blocked Huawei's access to updates of Android. Some Chinese users were worried they were about to lose access to GitHub, which is just as crucial for software development in China as elsewhere. GitHub said that wasn't the case, but it's not hard to imagine the Trump administration putting pressure on GitHub's owner, Microsoft, to toe the line at some point in the future.
