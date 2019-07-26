Dynamic Wallpaper Editor – Desktop Slideshow Creator for Gnome
Dynamic Wallpaper Editor is a simply utility to create or edit background slideshows for Gnome Desktop.
Different from other desktop wallpaper tools (e.g., Variety, Wallch.), Dynamic Wallpaper Editor can set duration of each picture and each transition separately or globally. The total duration can be 24 hours to do a wallpaper fitting the daylight.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 503 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: VICCP, Brigador, Wind Runners, Total War: THREE KINGDOMS, Blessed Surface, Pegasus Frontend, Boxtron, Don't Starve Together
Arm expands Pelion IoT platform
Arm released a “Pelion Connectivity Management 2.0” platform for mobile network operators with a new automation engine to scale IoT with real-time triggers and eSIM provisioning. When Arm announced its Pelion IoT Platform last August as a SaaS IoT device management service built around Arm Mbed Cloud, one of the major components was a “connectivity management” wireless gateway stack based on technology it acquired when buying out Stream Technologies. Since then, the stack emerged as a service called Pelion Connectivity Management aimed at mobile network operators (MNOs) that offer managed gateway services for wireless technologies such as cellular, LoRa, NB-IoT, and satellite. Today, Arm announced version 2.0, adding a new automation engine for greater scalability.
What Happens When The US Government Tries To Take On The Open Source Community?
The most important aspect of this latest move by GitHub is that open source projects are unaffected, and that even those who are hit by the bans can get around them by moving from private to public repositories. Friedman rightly points out that as a company based in the US, GitHub doesn't have much scope for ignoring US laws. However, this incident does raise some important questions. For example, what happens if the US government decides that it wants to prevent programmers in certain countries from accessing open source repositories on GitHub as well? That would go against a fundamental aspect of free software, which is that it can be used by anyone, for anything -- including for bad stuff. This question has already come up before, when President Trump issued the executive order "Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain", a thinly-disguised attack on the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei. As a result of the order, Google blocked Huawei's access to updates of Android. Some Chinese users were worried they were about to lose access to GitHub, which is just as crucial for software development in China as elsewhere. GitHub said that wasn't the case, but it's not hard to imagine the Trump administration putting pressure on GitHub's owner, Microsoft, to toe the line at some point in the future.
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
3 min 10 sec ago
1 hour 43 min ago
3 hours 6 min ago
3 hours 37 min ago
3 hours 59 min ago
4 hours 1 min ago
4 hours 6 min ago
19 hours 47 min ago
20 hours 37 min ago
20 hours 43 min ago