Arch Linux fans rejoice, the first Arch Linux ISO snapshot powered by the latest Linux 5.2 kernel series is now available for download. Another month, another Arch Linux ISO snapshot has been released to offer the community a fresh installation medium packed with all the latest software and security updates. The Arch Linux ISO snapshot for August 2019, Arch Linux 2019.08.01, has been released today and it's now available for download. Packed with all the security patches and software updated pushed through the official repositories throughout the month of July 2019, Arch Linux 2019.08.01 is the first ISO snapshot of the popular operating system to be powered by the latest Linux 5.2 kernel series as it ships with the latest Linux 5.2.5 release.

Canonical released today a new Linux kernel security update, this time for users of the Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS operating system using the Linux 5.0 HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel from Ubuntu 19.04. This Linux Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 19.04 for Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS includes the same fixes for four security flaws that Canonical added in the lastest kernel for Ubuntu 19.04 last week, including an integer overflow (CVE-2019-11487) discovered in Linux kernel, which could lead to use-after-free issues as local attackers were able to use the exploit to execute arbitrary code or cause a denial of service (system crash).

Events: KDE Connect, LibreOffice Asia Conference, USENIX ATC 2019 KDE Connect SMS: Nuremberg Megasprint Part 3 When interacting with other users of KDE Connect, I often notice something funny. People will often talk about how nice it is that they can control their computer from their phone (using the media controls, the mousepad plugin, or several of the others). For me, this has always been a secondary benefit. I use KDE Connect’s presentation plugin for all of my presentations but my primary goal has always been to be able to control my phone from my computer. I hate the phone keyboard, I hate the tiny screen, and I hate having to pull the thing out of my pocket. On a daily basis, the number 1 thing I need to do with my phone is send or read SMS. In the United States, SMS is the de facto default communication system. In Europe, I basically assume that anyone I want to communicate with uses WhatsApp. In the US, with one friend I use WhatsApp, with another one friend I use Telegram, and with my family and other friends I use SMS. (Many people use Facebook Messenger but that is still not as widespread). Those who have been very carefully following the KDE Connect channels might already know that we have been working on a desktop application which uses KDE Connect to load SMS conversation history and send SMS using the phone. (I have been keeping this under wraps because I know it is our #1 requested feature and I don’t want to tease anyone with a stream of “Oh yes, it’s almost there” half-promises) The SMS app started March 2018 at the previous KDE Connect sprint. I arrived in Barcelona with a half-written contacts synchronization plugin and the goal to never touch my phone again. In only a few days, we had the contacts plugin in its current form and the skeleton of an SMS app (based on Qt’s QML chat app tutorial). It could read the display names and avatars from the synchronized contacts and you could use the compose message box to send SMS. There was no message history yet, just some statically-created items in the QML, but everything starts somewhere!

LibreOffice Asia Conference Report: Part 1 On June 18, 2019, almost all of the government agencies in Taiwan’s cabinet received an official document from the National Development Council (NDC). “When exchanging digital documents between government agencies, the file format used shall be the Open Document Format (ODF) if the transferred files are editable… Do not use proprietary editors to directly save as ODF files… It is highly recommended to use the NDC ODF Application Tools or LibreOffice to generate standard ODF files.” “This is the most exciting and cheering official document in recent years!” said Dr. Chao-Kuei Hung, a Science and Technology Studies (STS) researcher and inveterate FOSS promoter. In the document, users in Taiwan government agencies are asked to not use proprietary office suites like Microsoft Office to generate documents, and therefore not save and spread “.doc” or “.docx” format files, which people are quite familiar with. Instead, they are asked to use free and open source software – which lets people to download, research, improve and redistribute it – like LibreOffice. They need to save and transfer documents in ODF format, which is an ISO standard (see the upcoming part II of the report for details). For most people, this seems to be a confusing policy; however, it will surely affect our lives in the future. For us, it is even as important as metric units like kilograms or meters.

USENIX ATC 2019: A retargetable system-level DBT hypervisor, an I/O scheduler for LSM KVs, and more The USENIX Annual Technical Conference (ATC) is considered to be one of the most prestigious systems research conferences. It covers all practical facets of systems software and aims to improve and further the knowledge of computing systems of all scales. Along with providing a platform to showcase cutting-edge systems research, it also allows researchers to gain insight into fields like virtualization, system management and troubleshooting, cloud and edge computing, security, and more.