GNOME and KDE work together on the Linux desktop The Linux desktop has its fans -- I've been using it for over twenty-years -- but it's never been a mass market favorite. In part, that's because as Linus Torvalds says, "fragmentation of the different vendors have held the desktop back." Now, in a major step forward the two chief Linux desktop rivals, GNOME Foundation and KDE, have agreed to work together. GNOME and KDE are coming together to sponsor the Linux App Summit (LAS) 2019 in Barcelona from November 12th to 15th, 2019. This isn't the first time the two rival Linux desktop groups have come together, but it has been a decade since they've joined forces to run a conference together. Both organizations are eager to bring their communities together to build an application ecosystem that transcends individual distros and broadens the market for everyone. Original: GNOME and KDE to co-host the Linux App Summit in November For Immediate Release The GNOME Foundation and KDE e.V. are proud to announce Linux App Summit 2019. The Linux App Summit (LAS) will be held in Barcelona from November 12th to 15th, 2019. https://linuxappsummit.org/ LAS is the first collaborative event co-hosted by the two organizations since the Desktop Summit in 2009. Both organizations are eager to bring their communities together in building an application ecosystem that transcends individual distros and broadens the market for everyone involved. KDE and GNOME will no longer be taking a passive role in the free desktop sector. With the joint influence of the two desktop projects, LAS will shepherd the growth of the FOSS desktop by encouraging the creation of quality applications, seeking opportunities for compensation for FOSS developers, and fostering a vibrant market for the Linux operating system. GNOME's executive director, Neil McGovern says, "LAS represents one of many steps towards a thriving desktop ecosystem. By partnering with KDE we show the desire to build the kind of application ecosystem that demonstrates that Open Source and Free Software are important; the technology and organization we build to achieve this is valuable and necessary.", LAS will be the intersection where application developers, designers, user and kernel space engineers work together in building an environment that aims to create a new market for applications on Linux. "Over the years we have built great solutions that millions of people use around the world. It's been when we have worked together that we have managed to become bigger than the sum of the parts. Together with GNOME, counting with the collaboration of many distributions and application developers, we'll have the opportunity to work side by side, share our perspectives and offer the platform that the next generation of solutions will be built on.", Aleix Pol Gonzalez, KDE e.V Vice-President says about the inaugural effort about LAS. As the first conference of its kind, the themes LAS will be centered around will be growing the application ecosystem for Linux as well as providing a platform for others to share ideas and technology. With that in mind, the topics we are interested in are: * Creating, packaging, and distributing applications * Design and usability * Commercialization * Community / Legal * Platform * Linux App Ecosystem The CfP starts today and ends on August 31st. You may submit your talk ideas at https://linuxappsummit.org/cfp/. "I am excited to see GNOME and KDE working together on LAS, and I believe that the event will help lay down strong foundations for collaborative cross- project development that would benefit Linux users across all distributions and on any compatible device. I hope to see widespread community support for the event and, as a user, I look forward to reaping the benefits of the seeds that have now been sown." - Christel Dahlskjaer, Private Internet Access and freenode Project Lead. We look forward to seeing all of you in Barcelona and building the app ecosystem together! For more information about LAS, please visit - https:// linuxappsummit.org/. About KDE e.V The KDE® Community is a free software community dedicated to creating an open and user-friendly computing experience, offering an advanced graphical desktop, a wide variety of applications for communication, work, education and entertainment and a platform of libraries and frameworks that helps developers easily build new applications. We have a strong focus on finding innovative solutions to old and new problems, creating a dynamic atmosphere open for experimentation. Find out more about KDE at https://kde.org About GNOME Foundation The GNOME Foundation is an organization committed to supporting the advancement of GNOME, comprised of hundreds of volunteer developers and industry-leading companies. The Foundation is a member directed, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides financial, organizational, and legal support to the GNOME project. The GNOME Foundation is supporting the pursuit of software freedom through the innovative, accessible, and beautiful user experience created by GNOME contributors around the world. More information about GNOME and the GNOME Foundation can be found at www.gnome.org and foundation.gnome.org. Become a friend of GNOME at https://www.gnome.org/ friends/ -- Promotion & Communication

Machine vision controller offers PoE and real-time vision I/O Axiomtek’s “IPS962-512-PoE” embedded vision PC supports 6th or 7th Gen Intel chips and offers 4x PoE-ready GbE, PCIe, 4x USB 3.0, modular I/O expansion, and real-time vision-specific I/O with microsecond-scale and LED lighting control. Axiomtek has launched a IPS962-512-PoE machine vision controller with modular I/O expansion, isolated I/O interfaces, and real-time controls. The latter include including a trigger input, an LED lighting controller, a camera trigger, and an encoder input for conveyor tracking.