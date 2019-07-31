Language Selection

Understanding file paths and how to use them in Linux

Friday 2nd of August 2019
Linux

A file path is the human-readable representation of a file or folder’s location on a computer system. You’ve seen file paths, although you may not realize it, on the internet: An internet URL, despite ancient battles fought by proprietary companies like AOL and CompuServe, is actually just a path to a (sometimes dynamically created) file on someone else’s computer. For instance, when you navigate to example.com/index.html, you are actually viewing the HTML file index.html, probably located in the var directory on the example.com server. Files on your computer have file paths, too, and this article explains how to understand them, and why they’re important.

When computers became a household item, they took on increasingly stronger analogies to real-world models. For instance, instead of accounts and directories, personal computers were said to have desktops and folders, and eventually, people developed the latent impression that the computer was a window into a virtual version of the real world. It’s a useful analogy, because everyone is familiar with the concept of desktops and file cabinets, while fewer people understand digital storage and memory addresses.

Android Leftovers

The GNU C Library version 2.30 is now available

The GNU C Library version 2.30 is now available. The GNU C Library is used as *the* C library in the GNU system and in GNU/Linux systems, as well as many other systems that use Linux as the kernel. The GNU C Library is primarily designed to be a portable and high performance C library. It follows all relevant standards including ISO C11 and POSIX.1-2017. It is also internationalized and has one of the most complete internationalization interfaces known. Read more

System76 to Launch Its First 4K OLED Linux Laptop on August 8th

System76, the maker of powerful Linux computers, announced the upcoming availability of a brand new laptop called the Adder WS, which will be the company's first computer to feature a gorgeous and vibrant 4K OLED glossy display with true-to-life blacks. Not only that the forthcoming Adder WS laptop will comes with a 4K OLED display, but it also packs powerful internals, like a 9th generation Intel Core i7-9750H or i9-9980HK CPUs, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, and up to 64GB RAM and 8TB of storage. Read more

