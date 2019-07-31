today's howtos
How to install WordPress on Amazon Lightsail (AWS)
How to migrate from Microsoft Exchange Server to ONLYOFFICE
How to Cast Video from Ubuntu to Chromecast
Add Static Assets to Deployment - Building SaaS #29
Learn to Install Dolibarr on Debian 9
How to Create Bootable Linux USB Drive
How to Install CentOS 7 Alongside Windows 10 Dual Boot
How to Install Postman on Manjaro 18
How to configure LDAP user authentication and RBAC in Red Hat OpenShift 3.11
How to get Microsoft Teams app on Linux and Ubuntu
How to install Blender 2.80 on Linux Mint 19.1
How to mount an exFAT drive on Ubuntu
Android Leftovers
The GNU C Library version 2.30 is now available
The GNU C Library version 2.30 is now available. The GNU C Library is used as *the* C library in the GNU system and in GNU/Linux systems, as well as many other systems that use Linux as the kernel. The GNU C Library is primarily designed to be a portable and high performance C library. It follows all relevant standards including ISO C11 and POSIX.1-2017. It is also internationalized and has one of the most complete internationalization interfaces known.
System76 to Launch Its First 4K OLED Linux Laptop on August 8th
System76, the maker of powerful Linux computers, announced the upcoming availability of a brand new laptop called the Adder WS, which will be the company's first computer to feature a gorgeous and vibrant 4K OLED glossy display with true-to-life blacks. Not only that the forthcoming Adder WS laptop will comes with a 4K OLED display, but it also packs powerful internals, like a 9th generation Intel Core i7-9750H or i9-9980HK CPUs, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, and up to 64GB RAM and 8TB of storage.
