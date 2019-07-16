Audiocasts/Shows: SUSE, LHS and Ubuntu Podcast
-
How To Pronounce: SUSE
00:08 = Pronunciation
00:14 = Brief History of SUSE
00:30 = Meaning of Original Acronym
00:44 = Acronym vs Initialism
01:26 = SUSE relation to openSUSE
01:44 = Why I Made This Series
02:25 = SUSE, Yes Please Parody Outro
-
Duvets Are Not Tech
It's another #AskError special! Sleep tech, missing apps on Linux, a deep question, and much more.
00:00:36 What sleep tech do you use?
00:07:59 What?s the first thing you?d do if you won the lottery?
00:13:30 What one application is completely missing on Linux?
00:17:15 Do you ever use default folders like documents, pictures, music etc?
00:25:47 What?s in your conference bag?
00:29:38 What is love?
-
LHS Episode #294: The Weekender XXXI
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.
-
Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S12E17 – The Secret of Monkey Island
This week we’ve been doing more DIY, playing Slay the Spire and wrestling with CSS. We discuss a strictly confined snapped desktop environment, DNS over HTTPS as a snap, BT choosing Ubuntu for its 5G core and how the Ubuntu 19.10 development is progressing. We also round up some events and news from the tech world.
-
