Audiocasts/Shows: SUSE, LHS and Ubuntu Podcast

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 2nd of August 2019 08:56:35 AM
Interviews
  • How To Pronounce: SUSE

    00:08 = Pronunciation
    00:14 = Brief History of SUSE
    00:30 = Meaning of Original Acronym
    00:44 = Acronym vs Initialism
    01:26 = SUSE relation to openSUSE
    01:44 = Why I Made This Series
    02:25 = SUSE, Yes Please Parody Outro

  • Duvets Are Not Tech

    It's another #AskError special! Sleep tech, missing apps on Linux, a deep question, and much more.

    00:00:36 What sleep tech do you use?
    00:07:59 What?s the first thing you?d do if you won the lottery?
    00:13:30 What one application is completely missing on Linux?
    00:17:15 Do you ever use default folders like documents, pictures, music etc?
    00:25:47 What?s in your conference bag?
    00:29:38 What is love?

  • LHS Episode #294: The Weekender XXXI

    It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.

  • Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S12E17 – The Secret of Monkey Island

    This week we’ve been doing more DIY, playing Slay the Spire and wrestling with CSS. We discuss a strictly confined snapped desktop environment, DNS over HTTPS as a snap, BT choosing Ubuntu for its 5G core and how the Ubuntu 19.10 development is progressing. We also round up some events and news from the tech world.

Understanding file paths and how to use them in Linux

A file path is the human-readable representation of a file or folder’s location on a computer system. You’ve seen file paths, although you may not realize it, on the internet: An internet URL, despite ancient battles fought by proprietary companies like AOL and CompuServe, is actually just a path to a (sometimes dynamically created) file on someone else’s computer. For instance, when you navigate to example.com/index.html, you are actually viewing the HTML file index.html, probably located in the var directory on the example.com server. Files on your computer have file paths, too, and this article explains how to understand them, and why they’re important. When computers became a household item, they took on increasingly stronger analogies to real-world models. For instance, instead of accounts and directories, personal computers were said to have desktops and folders, and eventually, people developed the latent impression that the computer was a window into a virtual version of the real world. It’s a useful analogy, because everyone is familiar with the concept of desktops and file cabinets, while fewer people understand digital storage and memory addresses. Read more

