Next step in our strategy is to move to the Participation level. An important step in this move would be that TenneT expands its contribution in open source initiatives, for example to move from associate member to general member for LF Energy. We will then sponsor the initiative. In this phase, we will also further develop our internal skills, create awareness and set-up open source governance. We will also select new open source initiatives additional to the current ones. It is our estimation that we will be in Participation level in the period 2020-2021.

The final stage in our strategy will be that of Contribution, in which we actually will engage in open source projects and contribute to initiatives. We will deploy open source collaboration tools to support open source usage and contributions and incrementally invest in further setting up relevant processes and governance, such as product management, engineering and legal support. We will enter this stage between 2022 and 2024 it is estimated.