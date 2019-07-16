Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 2nd of August 2019 09:00:09 AM
Linux
  • MongoDB To Sponsor The Chasing Grace Project

    The Chasing Grace Project is an ambitious endeavor of Jennifer Cloer, one of the most influential people in the open source world. It’s a documentary series about women in tech.

    “It takes a very real look at the adversities they face but shines a spotlight on how they are rising above those adversities to chart successful careers in tech and influence change for the next generation. We hope to help recruit and retain female talent for the tech industry and to give a platform for everyday women in tech to share their stories,” said Cloer about the project.

    • European TSOs go open source in building the smart electricity grid [iophk: The TenneT links look legitimate. The question is how far they will get. Though it is annoying that they miss out on identifying Free Software, I think that omission is due to their interaction with LF.]

    "We recognise that open source is the commodity foundation upon which the entire IT industry rests," Loek Bakker, the CIO of TenneT, writes in a blog post. "For TenneT, like many other utilities, open source is essential to our strategic success."

  • [Older] Linux Foundation Energy member TenneT “open sources” their open source strategy

    As an LF Energy member, we recognize that open source is the commodity foundation upon which the entire IT industry rests. A recent Synopsis study indicated that 100% of the proprietary software our vendors are using in the energy and utility space have open source inside [1]. Yet, as an industry, we do not manage our software as a community, and we have relative ignorance about what exists within our “black boxes”. The open source model refers to the software development practice that encourages transparent governance and open collaboration to create software for which the original source code (design, code, ingredients) is made freely available and may be redistributed and modified. For TenneT, like many other utilities, open source is essential to our strategic success.

    TenneT chose to adopt the open source model in 2017 by developing the TenneT Data Platform (TDP). We now want to accelerate the development and adoption of open source for the following reasons: [...]

  • [Older] Tennet's Open Source Strategy

    Next step in our strategy is to move to the Participation level. An important step in this move would be that TenneT expands its contribution in open source initiatives, for example to move from associate member to general member for LF Energy. We will then sponsor the initiative. In this phase, we will also further develop our internal skills, create awareness and set-up open source governance. We will also select new open source initiatives additional to the current ones. It is our estimation that we will be in Participation level in the period 2020-2021.

    The final stage in our strategy will be that of Contribution, in which we actually will engage in open source projects and contribute to initiatives. We will deploy open source collaboration tools to support open source usage and contributions and incrementally invest in further setting up relevant processes and governance, such as product management, engineering and legal support. We will enter this stage between 2022 and 2024 it is estimated.

today's howtos

Understanding file paths and how to use them in Linux

A file path is the human-readable representation of a file or folder’s location on a computer system. You’ve seen file paths, although you may not realize it, on the internet: An internet URL, despite ancient battles fought by proprietary companies like AOL and CompuServe, is actually just a path to a (sometimes dynamically created) file on someone else’s computer. For instance, when you navigate to example.com/index.html, you are actually viewing the HTML file index.html, probably located in the var directory on the example.com server. Files on your computer have file paths, too, and this article explains how to understand them, and why they’re important. When computers became a household item, they took on increasingly stronger analogies to real-world models. For instance, instead of accounts and directories, personal computers were said to have desktops and folders, and eventually, people developed the latent impression that the computer was a window into a virtual version of the real world. It’s a useful analogy, because everyone is familiar with the concept of desktops and file cabinets, while fewer people understand digital storage and memory addresses. Read more

