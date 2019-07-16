IBM/Red Hat and Debian Leftovers
-
With the acquisition closed, IBM goes all in on Red Hat
IBM’s massive $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat closed a few weeks ago and today, the two companies are now announcing the first fruits of this process. For the most part, today’s announcement furthers IBM’s ambitions to bring its products to any public and private cloud. That was very much the reason why IBM acquired Red Hat in the first place, of course, so this doesn’t come as a major surprise, though most industry watchers probably didn’t expect this to happen this fast.
Specifically, IBM is announcing that it is bringing its software portfolio to Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat’s Kubernetes-based container platform that is essentially available on any cloud that allows its customers to run Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
-
IBM To Offer Cloud Native Software on Red Hat OpenShift
Post the completion of Red Hat acquisition, IBM has started building bridges between the product and services of the two companies. IBM has reengineered its software portfolio to now be "cloud-native and optimized to run on Red Hat OpenShift."
-
Debian Buster Arrives; IBM Acquires Red Hat;
Debian Buster Arrives; IBM Acquires Red Hat; Raspberry Pi 4 Is Here; Ubuntu Takes a U-Turn with 32-Bit Support: OpenSSH Fixes Side Channel Attacks; Firefox Fixes Error that Crashed HTTPS Pages; and Altair Releases HyperWorks 2019
[...]
The Debian community has announced the release of Debian 10 "Buster" (https://www.debian.org/News/2019/20190706). Debian is one of the most popular GNU/Linux-based distributions. Buster will be supported for the next five years.
Buster ships with several desktop environments including Cinnamon 3.8, GNOME 3.30, KDE Plasma 5.14, LXDE 0.99.2, LXQt 0.14, MATE 1.20, and Xfce 4.12. In this release, GNOME will default to using the Wayland display server instead of Xorg. "The Xorg display server is still installed by default and the default display manager allows users to choose Xorg as the display server for their next session," according to a blog post from the Debian project.
-
[Sparky] July 2019 donation report
Many thanks to all of you for supporting our open-source projects!
-
Goodbye, pgp.gwolf.org
I started running an SKS keyserver a couple of years ago (don't really remember, but I think it was around 2014). I am, as you probably expect me to be given my lines of work, a believer of the Web-of-Trust model upon which the PGP network is built. I have published a couple of academic papers (Strengthening a Curated Web of Trust in a Geographically Distributed Project, with Gina Gallegos, Cryptologia 2016, and Insights on the large-scale deployment of a curated Web-of-Trust: the Debian project’s cryptographic keyring, with Victor González Quiroga, Journal of Internet Services and Applications, 2018) and presented several conferences regarding some aspects of it, mainly in relation to the Debian project.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 606 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 53 min ago
5 hours 51 min ago
8 hours 44 min ago
16 hours 41 min ago
16 hours 43 min ago
16 hours 52 min ago
16 hours 55 min ago
17 hours 26 min ago
18 hours 31 min ago
20 hours 10 min ago