Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Logic World, Abandon Ship, Dota Underlords, Sunless Skies, Decoy, Secret Government

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 2nd of August 2019 03:23:31 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Logic World (prev. The Ultimate Nerd Game) release delayed until October

    Logic World from Mouse Hat Games (previously called The Ultimate Nerd Game) is delayed, originally due this Summer they've decided to push it back until October.

    Speaking about the delay in this post, they said "we just aren't ready" and they "don't want to make sacrifices to the quality of the game" along with not having to deal with any crunch. All fair enough, I would rather have a healthy developer put out a good game after a delay.

  • Super stylish naval combat and adventure game "Abandon Ship" now has a Linux beta

    Abandon Ship caught my eye some time ago, thanks to the incredible style inspired by classic Naval Oil Paintings. The developer said it would eventually come to Linux and that time is fast approaching with a Beta now up.

  • Dota Underlords just had a massive update, changing the way you play

    Valve are reacting quickly to feedback along with implementing some needed features for their auto-battler strategy game Dota Underlords. The latest major update is out now, with some big changes to the gameplay.

    Previously, all the battles in Underlords took place differently. So while you might have been facing player X, they at the same time would be fighting player Y. Not any more! Players now get paired up to fight directly against each other, both taking part in the same shared combat. If there's an odd number of players, one of them might fight a clone of a player.

  • Sunless Skies has added the important feature of tooting your horn in the latest update

    The Horn update for Sunless Skies went live on July 30th adding in a highly requested feature, the ability to toot. There's, uh, other things as well of course.

    Sometimes we just want simple things and tooting your horn in Sunless Skies was apparently the "second most requested feature since launch". So, they added it in with a note that "The horn has no gameplay effects whatsoever, but we think it sounds quite nice. You're, umm, welcome."—hah.

  • In the top-down action game Decoy, you are the distraction and it looks amusing

    Most action games give you some sort of weapon, dump you in front of lots of enemies and have you go at it. Decoy is a different, your only tool is your vehicle and you are to distract the enemy.

    An infiltration team is searching for information, so to keep them out of harms way you will need to drive around like an insane person to distract, evade and survive. You have nothing to defend yourself, other than your awesome driving skills.

  • Secret Government, a grand strategy game about leading a secret society will be on Linux

    A recent announcement from Russian developer GameTrek and publisher 1C Entertainment is the game Secret Government. It's planned to enter Early Access in October this year with Linux support.

»

More in Tux Machines

Software: LanguageTool, Icinga Web, Kiwi TCMS, YAD

  • Excellent Utilities: LanguageTool – style and grammar checker for 30+ languages

    This is a series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We are covering a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. The other utilities in this series are listed here. LanguageTool is an open source proofreading software for English, French, German, Polish, Russian, and many other languages although some are not actively maintained. What makes this software special? LanguageTool offers a variety of different ways to access its functionality. There’s a cross-platform Java desktop application for offline use. You can also use its grammar, style and spell checker in a web browser with both Firefox and Chrome add-ons. There’s also support for LanguageTool in Google Docs, LibreOffice, and community support has added other applications including Emacs, LyX, and vim. And there’s even an add-on for Microsoft Word if you still live on the dark side. Or use the software from the project’s website. LanguageTool comes with its own embedded HTTP/HTTPS server so you can send a text to LanguageTool via HTTP and get the detected errors back as JSON.

  • Icinga Web 2.7.0

    We are happy to announce a new release for Icinga Web 2, version 2.7.0. Official packages are available on packages.icinga.com. You can find all issues related to this release on our Roadmap.

  • Kiwi TCMS 6.11

    We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 6.11! This is a security and improvement release which updates many internal dependencies, adds 2 new Telemetry reports, updates TestPlan and TestCase cloning pages and provides several other improvements and bug fixes. You can explore everything at https://public.tenant.kiwitcms.org!

  • A bulk replacement GUI with YAD

    I sometimes need to tidy up data tables containing pseudo-duplicate data items. The example below is from a real-world dataset and is part of a tally of a certain field. The tally function ignores the header and generates a sorted list of data items and their frequencies.

Linux Developer Conference Brazil 2019

We're very excited to be once again attending, and sponsoring, Linux Developer Conference Brazil, taking place this weekend in São Paulo, Brazil! Already in its third year, Linux Developer Conference Brazil aims to take the Brazilian Linux development community to the international level. Whether you are just curious and want to understand the Linux ecosystem, or are someone seeking to contribute to FOSS projects, or even a seasoned collaborator, this conference is for you. Collaborans will be giving three workshops and six presentations, and will also take part in, and moderate, a panel discussion. You can find the complete details below. Read more

AMD and Intel Linux Development

  • AMD Publishes Documentation On RDNA 1.0 ISA

    AMD has published their instruction set architecture documentation for their new RDNA 1.0 architecture found on their new Radeon RX 5700 series GPUs and other forthcoming products. AMD quietly released their RDNA 1.0 ISA documentation on Thursday. The PDF covers 240 pages of the RDNA shader ISA in detail designed for driver writers, game engine developers, and others wanting to know the fine details to the new RDNA instruction set.

  • AMD Sends Out Linux Kernel Driver Support For Navi 12 GPUs

    While we've already seen the RADV Vulkan driver land their slated support for Navi 12 GPUs on top of the recently launched Radeon RX 5700 "Navi 10" graphics cards, today is the first time we're seeing patches from AMD to wire in the support to the AMDGPU DRM Linux kernel driver for this next iteration of Navi. A total of 36 patches were sent out a short time ago that add Navi 12 support to this DRM driver. The Navi 12 support comes in at just 1,388 lines of new code over the existing Navi 10 support, but some 1.1k lines of that are just auto-generated new header files.

  • Intel Sends Out First Graphics Driver Changes For Linux 5.4 With Tiger Lake Support

    Intel's open-source driver team has sent in their initial batch of kernel graphics driver changes to DRM-Next for material that will be targeting the Linux 5.4 cycle later this year. This is just the first of several pull requests expected of the Intel "i915" DRM driver material to DRM-Next for queuing ahead of the Linux 5.4 merge window opening in September. In the few weeks since ending Linux 5.3 feature development and its resulting merge window, a number of patches have been queuing for this Direct Rendering Manager driver.

Programming: Curl, BBC Microbit, Qt Creator 4.10 RC and More

  • Daniel Stenberg: The slowest curl vendors of all time

    In the curl project we make an effort to ship security fixes as soon as possible after we’ve learned about a problem. We also “prenotify” (inform them about a problem before it gets known to the public) vendors of open source OSes ahead of the release to alert them about what is about to happen and to make it possible for them to be ready and prepared when we publish the security advisory of the particular problems we’ve found. These distributors ship curl to their customers and users. They build curl from the sources they host and they apply (our and their own) security patches to the code over time to fix vulnerabilities. Usually they start out with the clean and unmodified version we released and then over time the curl version they maintain and ship gets old (by my standards) and the number of patches they apply grow, sometimes to several hundred. The distros@openwall mailing list allows no more than 14 days of embargo, so they can never be told any further than so in advance.

  • Getting started with the BBC Microbit

    Whether you are a maker, a teacher, or someone looking to expand your Python skillset, the BBC:Microbit has something for you. It was designed by the British Broadcasting Corporation to support computer education in the United Kingdom. The open hardware board is half the size of a credit card and packed with an ARM processor, a three-axis accelerometer, a three-axis magnetometer, a Micro USB port, a 25-pin edge connector, and 25 LEDs in a 5x5 array. I purchased my Microbit online for $19.99. It came in a small box and included a battery pack and a USB-to-Micro USB cable. It connects to my Linux laptop very easily and shows up as a USB drive.

  • Qt Creator 4.10 RC released

    We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.10 RC ! The prebuilt binaries for this release are based on a Qt 5.13.1 snapshot, which should take care of regular crashes that some of you experienced with the earlier Beta releases. For more details on the 4.10 release, please have a look at the blog post for Beta1 and our change log.

  • Python Check Integer Number in Range

    This tutorial provides you multiple methods to check if an integer number lies in the given range or not. It includes several examples to bring clarity. Let’s first define the problem. We want to verify whether an integer value lies between two other numbers, for example, 1000 and 7000: So, we need a simple method that can tell us about any numeric value if it belongs to a given range.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6