Android Leftovers
-
Huawei P20 Lite Android Pie update with EMUI 9.1 to rollout from August 13
-
Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) Starts Receiving Android Pie Update in Select Markets: Report
-
Google to allow Android users in Europe choose default search engine
-
How to print and scan with Android
-
TCL unveils new AI-powered P8-series Android 4K LED TVs
-
Android TV vs Smart TV: Here is what’s the difference
-
Hulu is updating its Android TV app w/ Live TV, new UI
-
YouTube Premium gains 1080p offline video downloads on Android, iOS
-
Best Android Apps for High School Students in 2019
-
Android Q Engineering AMA Tidbits: Time-based Dark Theme, Screen Recording, more
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 576 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Developer Conference Brazil 2019
We're very excited to be once again attending, and sponsoring, Linux Developer Conference Brazil, taking place this weekend in São Paulo, Brazil! Already in its third year, Linux Developer Conference Brazil aims to take the Brazilian Linux development community to the international level. Whether you are just curious and want to understand the Linux ecosystem, or are someone seeking to contribute to FOSS projects, or even a seasoned collaborator, this conference is for you. Collaborans will be giving three workshops and six presentations, and will also take part in, and moderate, a panel discussion. You can find the complete details below.
AMD and Intel Linux Development
Programming: Curl, BBC Microbit, Qt Creator 4.10 RC and More
What's new in OpenXR 1.0 & Monado?
As part of its unwavering commitment to open source and open standards, Collabora is proud to be part of bringing the recently-released OpenXR 1.0 to life. We are pioneering the Monado open source runtime for OpenXR to ensure the future of XR is truly open and accessible to all hardware vendors. As the OpenXR specification editor, I am grateful for the diligent efforts of the working group, as well as the community feedback that shaped this release. There have been a lot of changes since the last post about OpenXR and Monado. On the working group, we've brought the concerns of the open source and Linux communities to the working group. We have worked to improve the loader and provided API layers in both cross-platform and Linux-specific ways, together with the Monado community. As specification editor, I developed or enhanced a variety of specification-related tooling to ensure a continuous standard for consistency and high-quality in the specification text and registry. For example, xml_consistency uses specification-specific "business logic" to check the internal consistency of the XML registry. Among other things, it compares the return codes listed for a function with those inferred from parameter types, and raises an error if an expected code is missing or an existing code seems unnecessary. The comprehensive check_spec_links tool processes the AsciiDoctor source of the specification, ensuring that the spec-specific markup macros are used correctly, that all members and parameters are documented, that all entities referred to actually exist and are spelled correctly, and more.
Recent comments
3 min 46 sec ago
14 min 43 sec ago
20 min 53 sec ago
1 hour 14 min ago
2 hours 5 min ago
2 hours 54 min ago
2 hours 58 min ago
3 hours 7 min ago
9 hours 10 min ago
13 hours 7 min ago