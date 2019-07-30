IBM/Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
-
IBM ships software portfolio into containers thanks to Red Hat providing the packaging
There are many reasons for IBM’s recent purchase of Red Hat, but one of them became apparent today - the Big Blue has announced that it has packed more than 100 products across its software portfolio into containers, designed for Red Hat’s OpenShift.
Linux-based application containers package apps and all of their dependencies into individual virtual environments that can be easily moved between a variety of public and private clouds. This means that potentially IBM’s apps can run as easily on AWS, Azure or Alibaba as they would on the company’s own public infrastructure.
“IBM is unleashing its software from the data center to fuel the enterprise workload race to the cloud,” said Arvind Krishna, senior veep for cloud and cognitive stuff at IBM.
-
Use Postfix to get email from your Fedora system
Communication is key. Your computer might be trying to tell you something important. But if your mail transport agent (MTA) isn’t properly configured, you might not be getting the notifications. Postfix is a MTA that’s easy to configure and known for a strong security record. Follow these steps to ensure that email notifications sent from local services will get routed to your internet email account through the Postfix MTA.
-
PHP version 7.1.31, 7.2.21 and 7.3.8
RPM of PHP version 7.3.8 are available in remi repository for Fedora 30 and in remi-php73 repository for Fedora 28-29 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 6 (RHEL, CentOS).
RPM of PHP version 7.2.21 are available in remi repository for Fedora 28-29 and in remi-php72 repository for Enterprise Linux ≥ 6 (RHEL, CentOS).
RPM of PHP version 7.1.31 are available in remi-php71 repository for Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).
-
PHPUnit 8.3
RPM of PHPUnit version 8.3 are available in remi repository for Fedora ≥ 28 and for Enterprise Linux (CentOS, RHEL...).
-
Dropping copr-rpmbuild SCM support
-
Create your portfolio with pinned projects
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 595 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Developer Conference Brazil 2019
We're very excited to be once again attending, and sponsoring, Linux Developer Conference Brazil, taking place this weekend in São Paulo, Brazil! Already in its third year, Linux Developer Conference Brazil aims to take the Brazilian Linux development community to the international level. Whether you are just curious and want to understand the Linux ecosystem, or are someone seeking to contribute to FOSS projects, or even a seasoned collaborator, this conference is for you. Collaborans will be giving three workshops and six presentations, and will also take part in, and moderate, a panel discussion. You can find the complete details below.
AMD and Intel Linux Development
Programming: Curl, BBC Microbit, Qt Creator 4.10 RC and More
What's new in OpenXR 1.0 & Monado?
As part of its unwavering commitment to open source and open standards, Collabora is proud to be part of bringing the recently-released OpenXR 1.0 to life. We are pioneering the Monado open source runtime for OpenXR to ensure the future of XR is truly open and accessible to all hardware vendors. As the OpenXR specification editor, I am grateful for the diligent efforts of the working group, as well as the community feedback that shaped this release. There have been a lot of changes since the last post about OpenXR and Monado. On the working group, we've brought the concerns of the open source and Linux communities to the working group. We have worked to improve the loader and provided API layers in both cross-platform and Linux-specific ways, together with the Monado community. As specification editor, I developed or enhanced a variety of specification-related tooling to ensure a continuous standard for consistency and high-quality in the specification text and registry. For example, xml_consistency uses specification-specific "business logic" to check the internal consistency of the XML registry. Among other things, it compares the return codes listed for a function with those inferred from parameter types, and raises an error if an expected code is missing or an existing code seems unnecessary. The comprehensive check_spec_links tool processes the AsciiDoctor source of the specification, ensuring that the spec-specific markup macros are used correctly, that all members and parameters are documented, that all entities referred to actually exist and are spelled correctly, and more.
Recent comments
3 min 46 sec ago
14 min 43 sec ago
20 min 53 sec ago
1 hour 14 min ago
2 hours 5 min ago
2 hours 54 min ago
2 hours 58 min ago
3 hours 7 min ago
9 hours 10 min ago
13 hours 7 min ago