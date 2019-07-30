Software: LanguageTool, Icinga Web, Kiwi TCMS, YAD
Excellent Utilities: LanguageTool – style and grammar checker for 30+ languages
This is a series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We are covering a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. The other utilities in this series are listed here.
LanguageTool is an open source proofreading software for English, French, German, Polish, Russian, and many other languages although some are not actively maintained.
What makes this software special? LanguageTool offers a variety of different ways to access its functionality. There’s a cross-platform Java desktop application for offline use. You can also use its grammar, style and spell checker in a web browser with both Firefox and Chrome add-ons. There’s also support for LanguageTool in Google Docs, LibreOffice, and community support has added other applications including Emacs, LyX, and vim.
And there’s even an add-on for Microsoft Word if you still live on the dark side. Or use the software from the project’s website.
LanguageTool comes with its own embedded HTTP/HTTPS server so you can send a text to LanguageTool via HTTP and get the detected errors back as JSON.
Icinga Web 2.7.0
We are happy to announce a new release for Icinga Web 2, version 2.7.0. Official packages are available on packages.icinga.com. You can find all issues related to this release on our Roadmap.
Kiwi TCMS 6.11
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 6.11! This is a security and improvement release which updates many internal dependencies, adds 2 new Telemetry reports, updates TestPlan and TestCase cloning pages and provides several other improvements and bug fixes. You can explore everything at https://public.tenant.kiwitcms.org!
A bulk replacement GUI with YAD
I sometimes need to tidy up data tables containing pseudo-duplicate data items. The example below is from a real-world dataset and is part of a tally of a certain field. The tally function ignores the header and generates a sorted list of data items and their frequencies.
Linux Developer Conference Brazil 2019
We're very excited to be once again attending, and sponsoring, Linux Developer Conference Brazil, taking place this weekend in São Paulo, Brazil! Already in its third year, Linux Developer Conference Brazil aims to take the Brazilian Linux development community to the international level. Whether you are just curious and want to understand the Linux ecosystem, or are someone seeking to contribute to FOSS projects, or even a seasoned collaborator, this conference is for you. Collaborans will be giving three workshops and six presentations, and will also take part in, and moderate, a panel discussion. You can find the complete details below.
AMD and Intel Linux Development
Programming: Curl, BBC Microbit, Qt Creator 4.10 RC and More
What's new in OpenXR 1.0 & Monado?
As part of its unwavering commitment to open source and open standards, Collabora is proud to be part of bringing the recently-released OpenXR 1.0 to life. We are pioneering the Monado open source runtime for OpenXR to ensure the future of XR is truly open and accessible to all hardware vendors. As the OpenXR specification editor, I am grateful for the diligent efforts of the working group, as well as the community feedback that shaped this release. There have been a lot of changes since the last post about OpenXR and Monado. On the working group, we've brought the concerns of the open source and Linux communities to the working group. We have worked to improve the loader and provided API layers in both cross-platform and Linux-specific ways, together with the Monado community. As specification editor, I developed or enhanced a variety of specification-related tooling to ensure a continuous standard for consistency and high-quality in the specification text and registry. For example, xml_consistency uses specification-specific "business logic" to check the internal consistency of the XML registry. Among other things, it compares the return codes listed for a function with those inferred from parameter types, and raises an error if an expected code is missing or an existing code seems unnecessary. The comprehensive check_spec_links tool processes the AsciiDoctor source of the specification, ensuring that the spec-specific markup macros are used correctly, that all members and parameters are documented, that all entities referred to actually exist and are spelled correctly, and more.
