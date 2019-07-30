Devices: Android Auto, Librem 5, and Aitech Group
-
Google's big Android Auto update starts rollout: Here's what you get
Android Auto users should see a new look on their infotainment system in a few weeks, with a new navigation bar, notification center and launcher, as well as a dark theme, and improved screen optimization.
-
What a No-Carrier Phone Could Look Like
Now that we are in the home stretch for the Librem 5 launch, it’s a good time to start discussing some visions for the future. While the Librem 5 can operate as a traditional cellular phone today, in this post we are going to discuss its potential as a “no-carrier phone.”
The term “no-carrier phone” is used for a mobile phone that does not get its phone number from a carrier. This can take a couple of forms: a WiFi connection-only phone, or a Cellular Data connection-only phone.
In other industries, for instance in media distribution, this is called “Over-The-Top” (OTT); the underlying idea is that Internet Service Providers (ISPs) should be, and are just, “dumb pipes”. Why?, because they provide internet data only–and all the services ride over-the-top of the internet connection. Netflix paved the way for OTT in media when it moved from DVD to streaming (the “Net” part of their name) and offered television and movie-content to any internet connected device. This was done against the wishes of many entrenched media groups and ISPs, of course–but the majority of us have now adopted the OTT model: we call them streaming services.
-
Proven Linux OS Expanded to Aitech’s Multi-core Remote I/O Subsystem
Aitech Defense Systems, Inc., a part of the Aitech Group, has ported the cost-effective, open source Linux operating system onto its intelligent Ai-RIO remote I/O interface unit (RIU). This modular small form factor (SFF) RIU internally networks up to eight expansion modules – or ‘slices’ – for extremely high density and low power in a compact physical space.
George Romaniuk, director of space products, for Aitech Group noted, “By increasing the available OS options on the Ai-RIO, we’re providing customers with technology advantages to ensure their systems are developed on-time and on-budget, while incorporating the needed processing speeds and real-time functionality of critical embedded systems.”
-
Linux Developer Conference Brazil 2019
We're very excited to be once again attending, and sponsoring, Linux Developer Conference Brazil, taking place this weekend in São Paulo, Brazil! Already in its third year, Linux Developer Conference Brazil aims to take the Brazilian Linux development community to the international level. Whether you are just curious and want to understand the Linux ecosystem, or are someone seeking to contribute to FOSS projects, or even a seasoned collaborator, this conference is for you. Collaborans will be giving three workshops and six presentations, and will also take part in, and moderate, a panel discussion. You can find the complete details below.
AMD and Intel Linux Development
Programming: Curl, BBC Microbit, Qt Creator 4.10 RC and More
What's new in OpenXR 1.0 & Monado?
As part of its unwavering commitment to open source and open standards, Collabora is proud to be part of bringing the recently-released OpenXR 1.0 to life. We are pioneering the Monado open source runtime for OpenXR to ensure the future of XR is truly open and accessible to all hardware vendors. As the OpenXR specification editor, I am grateful for the diligent efforts of the working group, as well as the community feedback that shaped this release. There have been a lot of changes since the last post about OpenXR and Monado. On the working group, we've brought the concerns of the open source and Linux communities to the working group. We have worked to improve the loader and provided API layers in both cross-platform and Linux-specific ways, together with the Monado community. As specification editor, I developed or enhanced a variety of specification-related tooling to ensure a continuous standard for consistency and high-quality in the specification text and registry. For example, xml_consistency uses specification-specific "business logic" to check the internal consistency of the XML registry. Among other things, it compares the return codes listed for a function with those inferred from parameter types, and raises an error if an expected code is missing or an existing code seems unnecessary. The comprehensive check_spec_links tool processes the AsciiDoctor source of the specification, ensuring that the spec-specific markup macros are used correctly, that all members and parameters are documented, that all entities referred to actually exist and are spelled correctly, and more.
