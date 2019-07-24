Wine 4.13 Released
-
Wine Announcement
The Wine development release 4.13 is now available.
-
Wine 4.13 Released Following Nearly Month Long Summer Holiday
Wine 4.12 was released back on 5 July while finally today has been succeeded by Wine 4.13, which is normally seeing updates on a two-week release cycle.
The nearly month long break in releases was due to lead developer Alexandre Julliard going on a summer holiday for much of July. Presumably many other Wine developers also enjoyed some time away from their keyboards as well as the Wine 4.13 release isn't too notable even with the extended cycle.
-
Not The Wine O'Clock News is now showing at 4.13
This isn't in reference to the lovely fruity stuff, we are of course talking about the Wine compatibility software. The Wine team have been hacking away at their code again, with a brand new release now available with Wine 4.13.
Quite a small one in terms of features included in this round, partly as Wine developer Alexandre Julliard had a vacation recently. I expect things to pick up again now.
-
