Games: Rocket League, Space Mercs, Humble Monthly and Eliza
A three-way look at Rocket League on Linux, with D9VK versus Linux Native
After chatting on Twitter with a fellow Rocket League enthusiast about the performance of the game, I decided to take a look.
Rocket League originally released for Linux back in 2016, using an older build of Unreal Engine 3 with OpenGL as the renderer. With that in mind, it's one of the older major Linux ports available to us. Age is just a number though, it's a fantastic game. It's not perfect though and there's plenty of room for improvements.
Extreme arcade space combat game "Space Mercs" has officially released
Designed and developed by Bearded Giant Games, Space Mercs is an extreme arcade space combat game like some of the classics and it's out now with Linux support.
As a reminder, Bearded Giant Games have been developing Space Mercs entirely on Linux with the Unity game engine. Working from a low-powered Notebook, they've put a special amount of attention into the optimizations so it should work great across a huge variety of systems. It certainly does look good, with an impressive atmosphere to it!
The next Humble Monthly is out, with a nice deal for Linux gamers
Once the bundle is over next month, you will also get an additional bunch of games. On top of that, as always, you also gain access to the Humble Trove. The Humble Trove is their curated selection of DRM-free games, while subscribed you can download them any time and keep them. Last I looked, the Trove had around 47 Linux games in it.
Zachtronics latest game "Eliza", is a Visual Novel that involves an AI counselling program
This was quite unexpected, Zachtronics who are known for their challenging and high quality puzzle games have announced a Visual Novel called Eliza and it sounds unusual.
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Programming: Test Driven Development (TDD), Cryptocurrency, Mocking, Dask and Vim
Linux heads for space in hardened Ai-RIO computer
Aitech announced that its VxWorks-driven “Ai-RIO” computer, which is available in separate Space and Mil/Aero configurations, now offers a Linux BSP. The rugged Ai-RIO runs on a PowerPC-based NXP P1020 and offers radiation resistance and modular I/O expansion. Commercial space travel is on the verge of becoming a major market for embedded computing. Much of it is RTOS-driven to ensure greater reliability, but with the advent of real-time Linux kernels, the penguin is playing a growing role. On the low-end, Fossbyte just reported that the European Space Agency is using Raspberry Pi Zero SBCs on its experimental CryptIC CubeSat for low-cost encryption. On the high-end are hardened computers like Aitech’s intelligent Ai-RIO Remote I/O interface Unit (RIU), which has just gained a Linux BSP to join the existing VxWorks 6.9 support.
