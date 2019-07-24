TROM-Jaro: A New Twist on Open Source Freedom
TROM-Jaro Linux offers a new twist on the concept of open source as free software.
First released as a beta version last December, TROM-Jaro's second and current non-beta release pushed out in June.
This new distro is a custom-built version of the popular Manjaro Arch Linux. It is probably more accurate to describe TROM-Jaro as a strategically modified version of Manjaro Linux. The unnamed developers used the Manjaro community tools to construct the modifications.
That rebuilding, of course, is perfectly legitimate in the open source software world. TROM-Jaro is not a fork of Manjaro. It has the pronounced look and feel of the Manjaro base.
In fact, nowhere in the screen displays or application titles is anything branded as anything other than "Manjaro Linux." This is evident with the initial help screen that welcomes you to Manjaro! Even the installation screens do not hawk the "TROM-Jaro" distro name.
