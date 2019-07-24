Programming: Test Driven Development (TDD), Cryptocurrency, Mocking, Dask and Vim
-
Lesson In Adopting Test Driven Development (TDD)
Test Driven Development (TDD) has been a part of the developer's term that I view it as an arcane art for me.
As a love or hate relationship between the developer who swears by it exclusively to you don't need this attitude.
Which is similar to adopting Agile software management practices for an organisation.
I found out about it more as I became involved in helping to guide developers in Python for a developer gym organised by Junior Developer Singapore.
-
Use the Blockchain data to populate the combo box
Previously the cryptocurrency application has loaded the world currency text file and then populate the currency combo box based on the currency symbol in that text file. In this article, the cryptocurrency program will use the returning currency symbol from Blockchain to populate that same combo box.
-
Why your mock doesn’t work
Mocking is a powerful technique for isolating tests from undesired interactions among components. But often people find their mock isn’t taking effect, and it’s not clear why. Hopefully this explanation will clear things up.
BTW: it’s really easy to over-use mocking.
-
Dask joins NumFOCUS Sponsored Projects
Dask is an open source library for natively scaling Python. It provides advanced parallelism for analytics, enabling performance at scale for the tools you love. Dask builds on existing Python libraries like NumPy, pandas, and scikit-learn to enable scalable computation on large datasets. In addition, Dask provides a general purpose framework to enable advanced users to build their own parallel applications. Dask enables analysts to scale from their multi-core laptop to thousand-node cluster.
-
[Older] History and effective use of Vim
This article is based on historical research and on simply reading the Vim user manual cover to cover. Hopefully these notes will help you (re?)discover core functionality of the editor, so you can abandon pre-packaged vimrc files and use plugins more thoughtfully.
-
Linux heads for space in hardened Ai-RIO computer
Aitech announced that its VxWorks-driven “Ai-RIO” computer, which is available in separate Space and Mil/Aero configurations, now offers a Linux BSP. The rugged Ai-RIO runs on a PowerPC-based NXP P1020 and offers radiation resistance and modular I/O expansion. Commercial space travel is on the verge of becoming a major market for embedded computing. Much of it is RTOS-driven to ensure greater reliability, but with the advent of real-time Linux kernels, the penguin is playing a growing role. On the low-end, Fossbyte just reported that the European Space Agency is using Raspberry Pi Zero SBCs on its experimental CryptIC CubeSat for low-cost encryption. On the high-end are hardened computers like Aitech’s intelligent Ai-RIO Remote I/O interface Unit (RIU), which has just gained a Linux BSP to join the existing VxWorks 6.9 support.
