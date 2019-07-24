Red Hat, IBM, and Fedora Leftovers
Shifting culture is the best way to reignite public-sector innovation
Right now, we're in a storm of digital disruption, also known as the Fourth Industrial Revolution or any of the other trendy monikers coined in recent years. The truth is that the speed of innovation today makes long-term planning incredibly difficult.
Like everyone, government organizations are struggling to chart paths forward in the face of a fast-moving and increasingly ambiguous future. According to a 2018 report from the Congressional Research Service, federal government IT budgets are growing, but so are the costs of maintaining older systems.
The only way government agencies -- or any organization -- will continue to thrive amid continual, innovative disruptions will be to fundamentally rethink how they operate.
Multi-cloud: 5 important trends to watch
Going by the most straightforward definition of multi-cloud – using two or more cloud services from two or more vendors – outsized numbers about multi-cloud adoption shouldn’t really surprise anyone, especially IT pros. It seems hard these days to not use at least a handful of cloud-based services.
Three Weeks After Closing the Red Hat Deal, IBM Rolls Out New Cloud Offerings
Managed services and software optimized for Red Hat OpenShift and Linux aimed at helping enterprises move to the cloud.
The Big Picture
IBM finally closed the deal to purchase Red Hat this month, writing a $34 billion check for the leading Linux company in hopes of restarting its cloud and network service endeavors. Red Hat was a really big fish in the open source scene, but they are tiny compared to IBM, and many observers are wondering how this story will unfold.
In the press release confirming the sale [1], IBM said all the right things, leading off the announcement with the following bullets:
IBM preserves Red Hat's independence and neutrality; Red Hat will strengthen its existing partnerships to give customers freedom, choice, and flexibility.
Red Hat's unwavering commitment to open source remains unchanged.
Together, IBM and Red Hat will deliver a next-generation hybrid multicloud platform.
As you probably already know, this deal is all about the cloud, and about integrating hybrid cloud with IBM's existing business service portfolio. The quote from IBM CEO Ginni Rometty sounds like a manifesto, "Businesses are starting the next chapter of their digital reinventions, modernizing infrastructure and moving mission-critical workloads across private clouds and multiple clouds from multiple vendors. They need open, flexible technology to manage these hybrid multicloud environments. And they need partners they can trust to manage and secure these systems. IBM and Red Hat are uniquely suited to meet these needs. As the leading hybrid cloud provider, we will help clients forge the technology foundations of their business for decades to come."
FPgM report: 2019-31
Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora Program Management this week. Flock is this week in Budapest.
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Programming: Test Driven Development (TDD), Cryptocurrency, Mocking, Dask and Vim
Linux heads for space in hardened Ai-RIO computer
Aitech announced that its VxWorks-driven “Ai-RIO” computer, which is available in separate Space and Mil/Aero configurations, now offers a Linux BSP. The rugged Ai-RIO runs on a PowerPC-based NXP P1020 and offers radiation resistance and modular I/O expansion. Commercial space travel is on the verge of becoming a major market for embedded computing. Much of it is RTOS-driven to ensure greater reliability, but with the advent of real-time Linux kernels, the penguin is playing a growing role. On the low-end, Fossbyte just reported that the European Space Agency is using Raspberry Pi Zero SBCs on its experimental CryptIC CubeSat for low-cost encryption. On the high-end are hardened computers like Aitech’s intelligent Ai-RIO Remote I/O interface Unit (RIU), which has just gained a Linux BSP to join the existing VxWorks 6.9 support.
Shifting OpenShift
IBM moves quickly to shift software base to Red Hat OpenShift