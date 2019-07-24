Manuel Stoeckl and Eric Anholt on Graphics Diff selection, AArch64 Pi4, caching The result of all the diff construction testing and sample implementations ... is an unchanged diff format. In my opinion, the scenario that most needs optimization is when a small change is made to a large buffer, and detailed damage tracking is unavailable. Then the main source of delay in the program is the time needed to scan through the unchanged portion of the buffer. On the other hand, when most of the buffer has changed, the data transfer time (and any compression/decompression stages) will take enough time that a 5% increase in diff runtime will be hidden by the other operations. In essence, it's better to optimize the diff for text input than for games. Based on the target scenario, the bitset format was ruled out, because a 1/64th control data overhead is huge when only 1/1000th of the buffer changed, and the time needed to convert the bitset to another format added too much slowdown, even in the case where no data changed. The split variation on the standard diff format was also discarded, as it required a bit more complexity to manage two buffers, while not significantly improving performance. A key optimization used by the standard diff method is "windowing": small unchanged gaps in the data stream are still copied into the diff. This speeds up diff application, by reducing the number of chunks that must be memcpy'd, as well as the number of branch mispredictions, and makes it possible to limit the number of times that the diff construction routine must switch between copying data and not copying data. The maximal size gap to be skipped is still kept relatively small, to minimize both the total diff size and the total amount of data written. (It's currently at 256 bytes, and can't go any lower than 64 bytes without breaking a key optimization for the SIMD diff routines.)

Broadcom's VC4/V3D Driver Developer Parts Ways To Join Google Eric Anholt who has near single-handedly been developing the V3D driver stack (formerly known as "VC5") for use by the Raspberry Pi 4 and other newer Broadcom boards as well as maintaining the mature VC4 driver stack he developed for previous Raspberry Pi boards has left Broadcom. But Broadcom's loss is to Google's open-source gain. Eric Anholt had been working for Broadcom the past five years on the VC4 driver stack as the Mesa Gallium3D driver paired with the in-kernel DRM/KMS driver and then more recently the V3D driver stack that for months now is mainline in Mesa and the Linux kernel. The V3D driver stack is now in use most notably by the recently launched Raspberry Pi 4.

Eric Anholt: Raspberry Pi 4, moving on Recently the Raspberry Pi Foundation released the Raspberry Pi 4, which shipped with the V3D driver I wrote as its GLES driver. I’m pretty proud of the work I did on the project. I was a solo developer building a GLES3 graphics driver based on Mesa, splitting my time between the new V3D and maintaining VC4, while also fixing issues in the X server and building a kernel driver. I didn’t finish everything (the hardware should be able to do GLES 3.2, and I almost made it to CTS-complete on 3.1 before shipping), but I feel like this is clear proof of how productive graphics driver developers can be working on the Mesa stack.

Red Hat, IBM, and Fedora Leftovers Shifting culture is the best way to reignite public-sector innovation Right now, we're in a storm of digital disruption, also known as the Fourth Industrial Revolution or any of the other trendy monikers coined in recent years. The truth is that the speed of innovation today makes long-term planning incredibly difficult. Like everyone, government organizations are struggling to chart paths forward in the face of a fast-moving and increasingly ambiguous future. According to a 2018 report from the Congressional Research Service, federal government IT budgets are growing, but so are the costs of maintaining older systems. The only way government agencies -- or any organization -- will continue to thrive amid continual, innovative disruptions will be to fundamentally rethink how they operate.

Multi-cloud: 5 important trends to watch Going by the most straightforward definition of multi-cloud – using two or more cloud services from two or more vendors – outsized numbers about multi-cloud adoption shouldn’t really surprise anyone, especially IT pros. It seems hard these days to not use at least a handful of cloud-based services.

Three Weeks After Closing the Red Hat Deal, IBM Rolls Out New Cloud Offerings Managed services and software optimized for Red Hat OpenShift and Linux aimed at helping enterprises move to the cloud.

The Big Picture IBM finally closed the deal to purchase Red Hat this month, writing a $34 billion check for the leading Linux company in hopes of restarting its cloud and network service endeavors. Red Hat was a really big fish in the open source scene, but they are tiny compared to IBM, and many observers are wondering how this story will unfold. In the press release confirming the sale [1], IBM said all the right things, leading off the announcement with the following bullets: IBM preserves Red Hat's independence and neutrality; Red Hat will strengthen its existing partnerships to give customers freedom, choice, and flexibility. Red Hat's unwavering commitment to open source remains unchanged. Together, IBM and Red Hat will deliver a next-generation hybrid multicloud platform. As you probably already know, this deal is all about the cloud, and about integrating hybrid cloud with IBM's existing business service portfolio. The quote from IBM CEO Ginni Rometty sounds like a manifesto, "Businesses are starting the next chapter of their digital reinventions, modernizing infrastructure and moving mission-critical workloads across private clouds and multiple clouds from multiple vendors. They need open, flexible technology to manage these hybrid multicloud environments. And they need partners they can trust to manage and secure these systems. IBM and Red Hat are uniquely suited to meet these needs. As the leading hybrid cloud provider, we will help clients forge the technology foundations of their business for decades to come."

FPgM report: 2019-31 Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora Program Management this week. Flock is this week in Budapest.