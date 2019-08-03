Well, I did manage to get some work done during the start of the week cause after that it was just dripping nose and back to back headaches along with a sore throat for around the next 3 days, and I also had to prepare for Krita sprints happening next week.

When we first started building MrEd we imagined it would be done as a traditional web service. A potential user goes to a website, creates an account, then can build experiences on the site and save them to the server. We’ve all written software like this before and had a good idea of the requirements. However, as we started actually building MrEd we realized there were additional challenges. First, MrEd is targeted at students, many of them young. My experience with teaching kids during previous summers let me know that they often don’t have email addresses, and even if they do there are privacy and legal issues around tracking what the students do. Also, we knew that this was an experiment which would end one day, but we didn’t want the students to lose access to this tool they just had just learned. After pondering these problems we thought Glitch might be an answer. It supports anonymous use out of the box and allows easy remixing. It also has a nice CDN built in; great for hosting models and 360 images. If it would be possible to host the editor as well as the documents then Glitch would be the perfect platform for a self contained tool that lives on after the experiment was done.

Gnuastro 0.10 released Dear all, I am pleased to announce the 10th release of GNU Astronomy Utilities (Gnuastro 0.10). Gnuastro is an official GNU package of various command-line programs and library functions for the manipulation and analysis of (astronomical) data. All the programs share the same basic command-line user interface (modeled on GNU Coreutils). For the full list of Gnuastro's library, programs, and a comprehensive general tutorial (recommended place to start using Gnuastro), please see the links below respectively: https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-library.html https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-programs-list.html https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/General-program-usage-tutorial.html Many new features have been added, and many bugs have been fixed in this release. For the full list, please see [1] below (part of the NEWS file within the tarball). Some of the highlights are: 1) You can now do column arithmetic (on FITS and plain text tables) directly within the Table program, it also has some operators unique to table columns for example conversion of pixel to world coordinate system (WCS) coordinates and vice-versa. 2) Crop can now be used to pull out sections of 3D data cubes also. 3) You can let CosmicCalculator find the red-shift by identifying an emission line's wavelength or name, and its observed wavelength. Here is the compressed source and the GPG detached signature for this release. To uncompress Lzip tarballs, see [2]. To check the validity of the tarballs using the GPG detached signature see [3]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.10.tar.gz (5.2MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.10.tar.gz.sig (833B) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.10.tar.lz (3.4MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.10.tar.lz.sig (833B) Here are the MD5 and SHA1 checksums (other ways to check if the tarball you download is what we distributed): 886c7badcd5b94d28bb616013b303bfb gnuastro-0.10.tar.gz 48d1081543ba19b5d1b59e6d29b3b349 gnuastro-0.10.tar.lz fce509583955f4bf15a764f30c7720de9df01a83 gnuastro-0.10.tar.gz 23c7f8d570e7b2851302500b5227026cb0d76340 gnuastro-0.10.tar.lz For this release, I am very grateful to Alexey Dokuchaev, Joseph Putko and Raul Infante-Sainz for direct contributions to Gnuastro's source. Hamed Altafi, Roberto Baena Gallé, Zahra Bagheri, Leindert Boogaard, Bruno Haible, Raul Infante-Sainz, Lee Kelvin, Elham Saremi, Zahra Sharbaf, David Valls-Gabaud and Michael Wilkinson (in alphabetical order) also provided very good suggestions and bug reports, I am very grateful to them. If any of Gnuastro's programs or libraries are useful in your work, please cite _and_ acknowledge them. For citation and acknowledgment guidelines, run the relevant programs with a `--cite' option (it can be different for different programs). Citations _and_ acknowledgments are vital for the continued work on Gnuastro, so please don't forget to support us by doing so. This tarball was bootstrapped (created) with the tools below. Note that you don't need these to build Gnuastro from the tarball, these are the tools that were used to make the tarball itself. They are only mentioned here to be able to reproduce/recreate this tarball later. Texinfo 6.6 Autoconf 2.69 Automake 1.16.1 Help2man 1.47.10 ImageMagick 7.0.8-58 Gnulib v0.1-2794-gc8e2eee54 Autoconf archives v2019.01.06-55-gc5711b3 The dependencies to build Gnuastro from this tarball are described here: https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Dependencies.html Best wishes, Mohammad