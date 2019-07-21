today's leftovers
The “free” in free software is meant to denote users’ freedom to alter and distribute code as they like; there’s no rule against charging money for free software in this sense.
In Nightly (and targeted for Firefox 70) we now have color-contrast checks in the color-picker tooltip thanks to Maliha, our Accessibility intern!
When we first started building MrEd we imagined it would be done as a traditional web service. A potential user goes to a website, creates an account, then can build experiences on the site and save them to the server. We’ve all written software like this before and had a good idea of the requirements. However, as we started actually building MrEd we realized there were additional challenges.
First, MrEd is targeted at students, many of them young. My experience with teaching kids during previous summers let me know that they often don’t have email addresses, and even if they do there are privacy and legal issues around tracking what the students do. Also, we knew that this was an experiment which would end one day, but we didn’t want the students to lose access to this tool they just had just learned.
After pondering these problems we thought Glitch might be an answer. It supports anonymous use out of the box and allows easy remixing. It also has a nice CDN built in; great for hosting models and 360 images. If it would be possible to host the editor as well as the documents then Glitch would be the perfect platform for a self contained tool that lives on after the experiment was done.
Started wanting to move stuff to docker. Especially around build systems. If things are mutable they will go bad and fixing them is annoying.
Doc Searls and Katherine Druckman talk to Yiftach Shoolman of Redis Labs about Redis, Open Source licenses, company culture and more.
KDE Itinerary and Krita Development/Progress
Another two busy months have passed since the last bi-monthly summary on KDE Itinerary’s progress. Here are the highlights.
Well, I did manage to get some work done during the start of the week cause after that it was just dripping nose and back to back headaches along with a sore throat for around the next 3 days, and I also had to prepare for Krita sprints happening next week.
Gnuastro 0.10 released
Dear all,
I am pleased to announce the 10th release of GNU Astronomy Utilities
(Gnuastro 0.10).
Gnuastro is an official GNU package of various command-line programs
and library functions for the manipulation and analysis of
(astronomical) data. All the programs share the same basic
command-line user interface (modeled on GNU Coreutils). For the full
list of Gnuastro's library, programs, and a comprehensive general
tutorial (recommended place to start using Gnuastro), please see the
links below respectively:
https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-library.html
https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-programs-list.html
https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/General-program-usage-tutorial.html
Many new features have been added, and many bugs have been fixed in
this release. For the full list, please see [1] below (part of the
NEWS file within the tarball). Some of the highlights are: 1) You can
now do column arithmetic (on FITS and plain text tables) directly
within the Table program, it also has some operators unique to table
columns for example conversion of pixel to world coordinate system
(WCS) coordinates and vice-versa. 2) Crop can now be used to pull out
sections of 3D data cubes also. 3) You can let CosmicCalculator find
the red-shift by identifying an emission line's wavelength or name,
and its observed wavelength.
Here is the compressed source and the GPG detached signature for this
release. To uncompress Lzip tarballs, see [2]. To check the validity
of the tarballs using the GPG detached signature see [3]:
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.10.tar.gz (5.2MB)
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.10.tar.gz.sig (833B)
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.10.tar.lz (3.4MB)
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.10.tar.lz.sig (833B)
Here are the MD5 and SHA1 checksums (other ways to check if the
tarball you download is what we distributed):
886c7badcd5b94d28bb616013b303bfb gnuastro-0.10.tar.gz
48d1081543ba19b5d1b59e6d29b3b349 gnuastro-0.10.tar.lz
fce509583955f4bf15a764f30c7720de9df01a83 gnuastro-0.10.tar.gz
23c7f8d570e7b2851302500b5227026cb0d76340 gnuastro-0.10.tar.lz
For this release, I am very grateful to Alexey Dokuchaev, Joseph Putko
and Raul Infante-Sainz for direct contributions to Gnuastro's
source. Hamed Altafi, Roberto Baena Gallé, Zahra Bagheri, Leindert
Boogaard, Bruno Haible, Raul Infante-Sainz, Lee Kelvin, Elham Saremi,
Zahra Sharbaf, David Valls-Gabaud and Michael Wilkinson (in
alphabetical order) also provided very good suggestions and bug
reports, I am very grateful to them.
If any of Gnuastro's programs or libraries are useful in your work,
please cite _and_ acknowledge them. For citation and acknowledgment
guidelines, run the relevant programs with a `--cite' option (it can
be different for different programs). Citations _and_ acknowledgments
are vital for the continued work on Gnuastro, so please don't forget
to support us by doing so.
This tarball was bootstrapped (created) with the tools below. Note
that you don't need these to build Gnuastro from the tarball, these
are the tools that were used to make the tarball itself. They are only
mentioned here to be able to reproduce/recreate this tarball later.
Texinfo 6.6
Autoconf 2.69
Automake 1.16.1
Help2man 1.47.10
ImageMagick 7.0.8-58
Gnulib v0.1-2794-gc8e2eee54
Autoconf archives v2019.01.06-55-gc5711b3
The dependencies to build Gnuastro from this tarball are described
here:
https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Dependencies.html
Best wishes,
Mohammad
Manuel Stoeckl and Eric Anholt on Graphics
The result of all the diff construction testing and sample implementations ... is an unchanged diff format. In my opinion, the scenario that most needs optimization is when a small change is made to a large buffer, and detailed damage tracking is unavailable. Then the main source of delay in the program is the time needed to scan through the unchanged portion of the buffer. On the other hand, when most of the buffer has changed, the data transfer time (and any compression/decompression stages) will take enough time that a 5% increase in diff runtime will be hidden by the other operations. In essence, it's better to optimize the diff for text input than for games. Based on the target scenario, the bitset format was ruled out, because a 1/64th control data overhead is huge when only 1/1000th of the buffer changed, and the time needed to convert the bitset to another format added too much slowdown, even in the case where no data changed. The split variation on the standard diff format was also discarded, as it required a bit more complexity to manage two buffers, while not significantly improving performance.
A key optimization used by the standard diff method is "windowing": small unchanged gaps in the data stream are still copied into the diff. This speeds up diff application, by reducing the number of chunks that must be memcpy'd, as well as the number of branch mispredictions, and makes it possible to limit the number of times that the diff construction routine must switch between copying data and not copying data. The maximal size gap to be skipped is still kept relatively small, to minimize both the total diff size and the total amount of data written. (It's currently at 256 bytes, and can't go any lower than 64 bytes without breaking a key optimization for the SIMD diff routines.)
Eric Anholt who has near single-handedly been developing the V3D driver stack (formerly known as "VC5") for use by the Raspberry Pi 4 and other newer Broadcom boards as well as maintaining the mature VC4 driver stack he developed for previous Raspberry Pi boards has left Broadcom. But Broadcom's loss is to Google's open-source gain.
Eric Anholt had been working for Broadcom the past five years on the VC4 driver stack as the Mesa Gallium3D driver paired with the in-kernel DRM/KMS driver and then more recently the V3D driver stack that for months now is mainline in Mesa and the Linux kernel. The V3D driver stack is now in use most notably by the recently launched Raspberry Pi 4.
Recently the Raspberry Pi Foundation released the Raspberry Pi 4, which shipped with the V3D driver I wrote as its GLES driver.
I’m pretty proud of the work I did on the project. I was a solo developer building a GLES3 graphics driver based on Mesa, splitting my time between the new V3D and maintaining VC4, while also fixing issues in the X server and building a kernel driver. I didn’t finish everything (the hardware should be able to do GLES 3.2, and I almost made it to CTS-complete on 3.1 before shipping), but I feel like this is clear proof of how productive graphics driver developers can be working on the Mesa stack.
