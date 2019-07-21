Graphics: Intel, AMD, and Direct Rendering Manager
-
Intel OpenCL Runtime 19.30.13641 Adds Elkhart Lake Support, Other Changes
Intel's NEO OpenCL run-time stack has been living by the "release early, release often" mantra with continuing to see frequent new updates for this OpenCL stack.
Intel OpenCL 19.30.13641 was released on Friday with yet more changes to this increasingly competitive compute stack that provides OpenCL 2.1 support for the vast majority of recent generations of Intel graphics hardware on Linux.
-
Radeon Vulkan Driver Now Supports Wave32 Support For More Shaders
Earlier this week the Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" added support for Wave32 with compute shaders on the new Navi graphics processors. That RADV Wave32 support has now been extended for more shader types.
Samuel Pitoiset of Valve who added the initial Wave32 support for compute shaders in RADV extended the functionality to cover more shaders. He added Wave32 support for fragment shaders that is disabled by default but can be turned on for Navi hardware with the RADV_PERFTEST=pswave32 environment variable.
-
[PULL] drm-misc-next
Hi Daniel, Dave, Here is the first (and pretty late) drm-misc-next PR. It's pretty big due to the lateness, but there's nothing really major showing up. It's pretty much the usual bunch of reworks, fixes, and new helpers being introduced. Thanks! Maxime drm-misc-next-2019-08-03: drm-misc-next for 5.4: UAPI Changes: Cross-subsystem Changes: Core Changes: - Continue to rework the include dependencies - fb: Remove the unused drm_gem_fbdev_fb_create function - drm-dp-helper: Make the link rate calculation more tolerant to non-explicitly defined, yet supported, rates - fb-helper: Map DRM client buffer only when required, and instanciate a shadow buffer when the device has a dirty function or says so - connector: Add a helper to link the DDC adapter used by that connector to the userspace Driver Changes: - Remove drm_gem_prime_import/export from being defined in the drivers - Drop DRM_AUTH usage from drivers - Continue to drop drmP.h - Convert drivers to the connector ddc helper - ingenic: Add support for more panel-related cases - komeda: Support for dual-link - lima: Reduce logging - mpag200: Fix the cursor support - panfrost: Export GPU features register to userspace through an ioctl - pl111: Remove the CLD pads wiring support from the DT - rockchip: Rework to use DRM PSR helpers - sun4i: Improve support for color encoding and range - tinydrm: Rework SPI support, improve MIPI-DBI support, move to drm/tiny - vkms: Rework of the CRC tracking - bridges: - sii902x: Add support for audio graph card - tc358767: Rework AUX data handling code - ti-sn65dsi86: Add Debugfs and proper DSI mode flags support - panels - Support for GiantPlus GPM940B0, Sharp LQ070Y3DG3B, Ortustech COM37H3M, Novatek NT39016, Sharp LS020B1DD01D, Raydium RM67191, Boe Himax8279d, Sharp LD-D5116Z01B - Conversion of the device tree bindings to the YAML description - jh057n00900: Rework the enable / disable path - fbdev: - ssd1307fb: Support more devices based on that controller The following changes since commit 5f9e832c137075045d15cd6899ab0505cfb2ca4b: Linus 5.3-rc1 (2019-07-21 14:05:38 -0700) are available in the Git repository at: git://anongit.freedesktop.org/drm/drm-misc tags/drm-misc-next-2019-08-03 for you to fetch changes up to d6781e490179f7ba710dd924187109da70c185b0: drm/pl111: Drop special pads config check (2019-08-03 11:59:54 +0200
-
The Smaller DRM Drivers Begin Seeing Their Improvements Queued For Linux 5.4
In addition to the Intel DRM driver landing lots of feature code into DRM-Next for the Linux 5.4 kernel cycle coming up in September, the DRM-Misc-Next crew for collecting core infrastructure changes and work to the smaller Direct Rendering Manager drivers has also been seeing new 5.4 work.
The first DRM-Misc-Next pull request to DRM-Next of inaugural material for Linux 5.4 was sent out.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 581 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
KDE Itinerary and Krita Development/Progress
Gnuastro 0.10 released
Dear all, I am pleased to announce the 10th release of GNU Astronomy Utilities (Gnuastro 0.10). Gnuastro is an official GNU package of various command-line programs and library functions for the manipulation and analysis of (astronomical) data. All the programs share the same basic command-line user interface (modeled on GNU Coreutils). For the full list of Gnuastro's library, programs, and a comprehensive general tutorial (recommended place to start using Gnuastro), please see the links below respectively: https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-library.html https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-programs-list.html https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/General-program-usage-tutorial.html Many new features have been added, and many bugs have been fixed in this release. For the full list, please see [1] below (part of the NEWS file within the tarball). Some of the highlights are: 1) You can now do column arithmetic (on FITS and plain text tables) directly within the Table program, it also has some operators unique to table columns for example conversion of pixel to world coordinate system (WCS) coordinates and vice-versa. 2) Crop can now be used to pull out sections of 3D data cubes also. 3) You can let CosmicCalculator find the red-shift by identifying an emission line's wavelength or name, and its observed wavelength. Here is the compressed source and the GPG detached signature for this release. To uncompress Lzip tarballs, see [2]. To check the validity of the tarballs using the GPG detached signature see [3]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.10.tar.gz (5.2MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.10.tar.gz.sig (833B) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.10.tar.lz (3.4MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.10.tar.lz.sig (833B) Here are the MD5 and SHA1 checksums (other ways to check if the tarball you download is what we distributed): 886c7badcd5b94d28bb616013b303bfb gnuastro-0.10.tar.gz 48d1081543ba19b5d1b59e6d29b3b349 gnuastro-0.10.tar.lz fce509583955f4bf15a764f30c7720de9df01a83 gnuastro-0.10.tar.gz 23c7f8d570e7b2851302500b5227026cb0d76340 gnuastro-0.10.tar.lz For this release, I am very grateful to Alexey Dokuchaev, Joseph Putko and Raul Infante-Sainz for direct contributions to Gnuastro's source. Hamed Altafi, Roberto Baena Gallé, Zahra Bagheri, Leindert Boogaard, Bruno Haible, Raul Infante-Sainz, Lee Kelvin, Elham Saremi, Zahra Sharbaf, David Valls-Gabaud and Michael Wilkinson (in alphabetical order) also provided very good suggestions and bug reports, I am very grateful to them. If any of Gnuastro's programs or libraries are useful in your work, please cite _and_ acknowledge them. For citation and acknowledgment guidelines, run the relevant programs with a `--cite' option (it can be different for different programs). Citations _and_ acknowledgments are vital for the continued work on Gnuastro, so please don't forget to support us by doing so. This tarball was bootstrapped (created) with the tools below. Note that you don't need these to build Gnuastro from the tarball, these are the tools that were used to make the tarball itself. They are only mentioned here to be able to reproduce/recreate this tarball later. Texinfo 6.6 Autoconf 2.69 Automake 1.16.1 Help2man 1.47.10 ImageMagick 7.0.8-58 Gnulib v0.1-2794-gc8e2eee54 Autoconf archives v2019.01.06-55-gc5711b3 The dependencies to build Gnuastro from this tarball are described here: https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Dependencies.html Best wishes, Mohammad
Manuel Stoeckl and Eric Anholt on Graphics
Recent comments
2 hours 12 min ago
2 hours 22 min ago
2 hours 29 min ago
2 hours 35 min ago
12 hours 6 min ago
13 hours 14 min ago
13 hours 16 min ago
13 hours 44 min ago
14 hours 18 min ago
14 hours 34 min ago