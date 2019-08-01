I review a lot of code. A lot. And an important part of that process is getting to experiment with said code so I can make sure it actually works. As such, I find myself with a frequent need to locally run code from a submitted patch. So how does one fetch that code? Long ago, when I was a new maintainer, I would add the remote repository I was reviewing to my local repo so I could fetch that whole fork and target branch. Once downloaded, I could play around with that on my local machine. But this was a lot of overhead! There was a lot of clicking, copying, and pasting involved in order to figure out the clone URL for the remote repo, and a bunch of commands to set it up. It felt like a lot of toil that could be easily automated, but I didn't know a better way. One day, when a coworker of mine saw me struggling with this, he showed me the better way. Turns out, most hosted git repos with pull request functionality will let you pull down a read-only version of the changeset from the upstream fork using git, meaning that you don't have to set up additional remote tracking to fetch and run the patch or use platform-specific HTTP APIs.