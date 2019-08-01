Today in Techrights
- Microsoft Put an Innocent, Heroic Man in Prison. Then Microsoft Ran Away.
- Patent Trolls’ Paradise: The EPO is a Rubber-Stamping Machine, So Why Not Automatically Generate Patent Applications?
- The EPO and the European Media Continue to Ignore or Cover Up the Haar Case
- EPO Not Only an Eyesore But Also an Environmental Liability
- How the Linux Foundation Devolved From Community-Centric to Microsoft (in GitHub) Projects
- The Boards’ (of Appeal) Fear of Enforcing the Law (EPC) Will Doom the European Patent Office
- Laughable Patents That Are Used for Frivolous Litigation Are Sometimes Sponsored by Taxpayers
- CCIA is Highlighting Deliberate Lies in STRONGER Patents Act Advocacy
- Links 2/8/2019: GNOME+KDE Work, GNU C Library version 2.30
- Links 2/8/2019: Krita 4.2.5 and New Releases of Mint Variants/Flavours
- Links 3/8/2019: Wine 4.13 Released, Gnuastro 0.10
