GNU Guile 2.9.3 (beta) released
We are delighted to announce GNU Guile 2.9.3, the third beta release in preparation for the upcoming 3.0 stable series. See the release announcement for full details and a download link.
This release improves the quality of the just-in-time (JIT) native code generation, resulting in up to 50% performance improvements on some workloads. See the article "Fibs, lies, and benchmarks" for an in-depth discussion of some of the specific improvements.
GNU Guile 2.9.3 is a beta release, and as such offers no API or ABI stability guarantees. Users needing a stable Guile are advised to stay on the stable 2.2 series.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 580 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
3 hours 15 min ago
3 hours 39 min ago
7 hours 12 min ago
7 hours 22 min ago
7 hours 30 min ago
7 hours 35 min ago
17 hours 6 min ago
18 hours 14 min ago
18 hours 16 min ago
18 hours 44 min ago