Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 3rd of August 2019 06:21:07 PM

Filed under

We are delighted to announce GNU Guile 2.9.3, the third beta release in preparation for the upcoming 3.0 stable series. See the release announcement for full details and a download link.

This release improves the quality of the just-in-time (JIT) native code generation, resulting in up to 50% performance improvements on some workloads. See the article "Fibs, lies, and benchmarks" for an in-depth discussion of some of the specific improvements.

GNU Guile 2.9.3 is a beta release, and as such offers no API or ABI stability guarantees. Users needing a stable Guile are advised to stay on the stable 2.2 series.