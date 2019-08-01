Language Selection

Programming: Python, RcppCCTZ, Qt Creator and JavaScript

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 3rd of August 2019 06:36:47 PM Filed under
Development
  • Python Float()

    This tutorial explains Python float() method that takes a number or string and returns a floating-point value. If it is not able to convert string to float, then it raises the ValueError. Let’s try to understand how to use it with the help of simple examples.

  • RcppCCTZ 0.2.6

    RcppCCTZ uses Rcpp to bring CCTZ to R. CCTZ is a C++ library for translating between absolute and civil times using the rules of a time zone. In fact, it is two libraries. One for dealing with civil time: human-readable dates and times, and one for converting between between absolute and civil times via time zones. And while CCTZ is made by Google(rs), it is not an official Google product. The RcppCCTZ page has a few usage examples and details. This package was the first CRAN package to use CCTZ; by now at least three others do—using copies in their packages which remains less than ideal.

  • Qt Creator 4.10 RC Available With Support For Pinning Files, UI Improvements

    This Qt/C++ focused IDE (though with growing support for other languages via LSP) adds support for pinning files so they remain open even if closing all files, various user-interface refinements, support for Android targets to CMake and Qbs projects, remote Linux target handling improvements, basic support for Boost tests, Language Server Protocol handling enhancements, and various other changes. The Qt Creator 4.10 binaries are being built against a Qt 5.13.1 snapshot that also addresses various other bugs.

  • Excellent Free Books to Learn JavaScript

    JavaScript is possibly one of the easiest language to get up and running with. But to truly master the language requires a firm foundation of its intricacies. This compilation of free books ticks all the boxes.

    JavaScript is an interpreted, prototype-based, scripting computer programming language. It came to popular attention as a simple client-side scripting tool, interacting with the user using forms and controlling the web browser, and remains a front-end language for web applications.

    JavaScript features dynamic types, it is weakly typed, supports the structured programming syntax from C, uses prototypes instead of classes for inheritance, and copies many names and naming conventions from Java. It also borrows design principles from Scheme and Self, as well as concepts and syntax idioms such as C-style procedural roots.

GNU Guile 2.9.3 (beta) released

We are delighted to announce GNU Guile 2.9.3, the third beta release in preparation for the upcoming 3.0 stable series. See the release announcement for full details and a download link. This release improves the quality of the just-in-time (JIT) native code generation, resulting in up to 50% performance improvements on some workloads. See the article "Fibs, lies, and benchmarks" for an in-depth discussion of some of the specific improvements. GNU Guile 2.9.3 is a beta release, and as such offers no API or ABI stability guarantees. Users needing a stable Guile are advised to stay on the stable 2.2 series. Read more

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X cross-platform benchmarking shows the Windows 10 scheduler finally catching up to that of Linux

AMD initially denied any issues with the Windows scheduler during launch of the 1st gen Ryzens. However, the company said during the Ryzen 3rd gen launch that Windows 10 version 1903 brings in better topology awareness, improved thread scheduling, and faster clock ramping that should help better utilizing the MCM design of the new chips. Phoronix decided to compare the performance of the 12C/24T Ryzen 9 3900X in Windows 10 1903 and Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS to see if things have really improved. Phoronix's test bench comprised of an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X running at stock speeds on an Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero Wi-Fi motherboard, 2x 8 GB of DDR4-3600 RAM, a Corsair Force MP600 PCIe Gen4 SSD, and AMD Radeon RX 560 graphics. Read more

