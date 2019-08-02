Games: Drift Into Eternity, Moonlighter - Between Dimensions DLC, MiniGolf Maker, Godot Vulkan Progress
Futuristic lonely single-player survival game "Drift Into Eternity" adds Linux support
As the only survivor of a distressed long-haul spaceship, you're trapped and faced with a failing ship. It's do or die. Drift Into Eternity originally released in December of 2016, with Linux support arriving at the end of July.
Moonlighter - Between Dimensions DLC, some thoughts
Moonlighter - Between Dimensions DLC, the expansion to the hit mix of dungeon crawling action and shopkeeping released recently and now I've blasted through here's a few thoughts.
I actually really quite enjoyed Moonlighter. It's a bit of a weird mix but it does work and when we have so many similar games coming out, I've really appreciate a game that at least tries to be a little more unique. It's not just yet another 2D RPG with some dungeon crawling.
The new content is fantastic, with a good price point for what's there. Featuring 10 new original enemies and 5 mini-bosses, the variation in the types of enemies you can now encounter is great and with the different abilities they have the combat certainly can be compelling. That's not all though, the expanded story and lore is also pretty interesting with some fun writing too giving you a nice break between dungeon crawling and shopkeeping when chatting to other characters.
MiniGolf Maker lets you build a course and play with friends, now available on Linux
A bit of MiniGolf anyone? Road Turtle Games released MiniGolf Maker into Steam's Early Access program back in March, with Linux support landing yesterday.
As the name suggests, this is a game for those who love to create as much as play. It includes a Course Creator, allowing anyone to set everything to their own liking with multiple themes including Desert, Medieval, Winter, Pirate, Dreamscape, and Polyworld. Interestingly, you're not limited by the pre-made pieces as it allows you to adjust the shape and size of them all, along with a dynamic behaviour and event system which certainly piqued my interest.
Godot Making Progress On Vulkan Support, Threaded Shader Compilation
Shared one month ago was the initial work done on implementing a Vulkan renderer for Godot, the increasingly-used open-source cross-platform game engine. That Godot Vulkan support continues maturing along with other features that will form the basis of Godot 4.0.
Godot developers have been realistic and not expecting to reach OpenGL parity on their Vulkan renderer until the end of October or so, but over the past month they've made noticeable progress. For Godot's 2D support a lot of code is in place and over the next month lead developer Juan Linietsky is going to be working on the 3D side.
VULKAN PROGRESS REPORT #2
2D Lighting was introduced in Godot 2.0, with support for 2D shadow mapping and basic normalmapping. While it looks pretty nice, users quickly found its limitations.
The main problem with this system is that performance was never very good. The reason is that lighting was done in a additive way, requiring an extra pass (drawing all 2D content again) for every light in the scene. This ensured maximum compatibility with all hardware, but quickly restricted the amount of lights.
For Godot 4.0, the algorithm changed. All 2D lighting is now done in a single pass, ensuring much better performance. The only downside is that there is now a limit of 256 lights visible on-screen (your level can have as many as you want), and 16 lights per 2D node (as in, a single 2D node can be affected by a maximum of 16 lights). Considering today's standards for 2D games, this is a very high limit anyway, and the performance improvement makes it worth it.
Added to this, many users requested specularity in 2D lights, so the effect of lights moving around stage is more visible and more types of materials can be created. Because of this, It will be possible in Godot 4.0 to use specular and shininess both as parameter and as textures supplied to Sprite, AnimatedSprite, Polygon2D and other nodes.
