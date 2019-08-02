kate-editor.org Update
Like my personal homepage cullmann.io, I ported the kate-editor.org website to the Hugo framework.
The new website uses zero cookies (yes, no stupid cookie question) and no kind of analytic software. It should be self-contained, too. No external resources that will leak your data to e.g. Google are requested.
But more important: unlike before, the website content will be fully hosted in a git repository on KDE infrastructure.
The current intermediate location is on invent.kde.org.
Before, the KDE sysadmin team just got access to a backup of the WordPress instance.
The new website contains an import of all old pages & posts. I hopefully preserved the old URLs, but there might be some minor glitches for some older posts that still need fixing.
Some pages still have broken markup, that needs some fixes, too.
But all-in-all the import of the WordPress content did work really well.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 339 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
AMD Radeon GCN Offloading Support For OpenMP/OpenACC On The Way For GCC 10
Merged for the GCC 9 compiler release that launched earlier this year was the preliminary AMD Radeon "GCN" GPU compiler back-end. In that initial release it wasn't particularly useful as the GPU offloading bits for the popular programming APIs/models wasn't supported so for now could just run some basic single-threaded programs. But now those interesting GPU offloading bits are pending for GCC 10. Julian Brown of CodeSourcery, the company contracted by AMD to work on this GCC compiler offloading, has got around to prepping the patches for the mainline kernel. Up to now these patches were sitting within their internal tree.
Porting wine to amd64 on NetBSD
Events: DebCamp, Vintage Computer Festival West, Ubucon Europe
kate-editor.org Update
Like my personal homepage cullmann.io, I ported the kate-editor.org website to the Hugo framework. The new website uses zero cookies (yes, no stupid cookie question) and no kind of analytic software. It should be self-contained, too. No external resources that will leak your data to e.g. Google are requested. But more important: unlike before, the website content will be fully hosted in a git repository on KDE infrastructure. The current intermediate location is on invent.kde.org. Before, the KDE sysadmin team just got access to a backup of the WordPress instance. The new website contains an import of all old pages & posts. I hopefully preserved the old URLs, but there might be some minor glitches for some older posts that still need fixing. Some pages still have broken markup, that needs some fixes, too. But all-in-all the import of the WordPress content did work really well.
Recent comments
3 hours 15 min ago
4 hours 38 min ago
12 hours 15 min ago
12 hours 39 min ago
16 hours 12 min ago
16 hours 22 min ago
16 hours 29 min ago
16 hours 35 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago