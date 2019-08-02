As getting Wine to work with WoW64 support was of foremost importance, my focus was on compat32 dependency packages without which Wine's functionality would be limited and more importantly untestable. Initially, being unaware of what to expect, I just wanted Wine to run, at the earliest. So, with outmost support from mentors, the consensus was to install libs from 32-bit packages to ${PREFIX}/lib/32 and ignore everything else that came with the respective packages. I had most of the compat32 packages ready after a couple of days. And it was time we gave Wine a whirl. Well, the build was successful. However, I had problems with 32-bit Xorg. The applications which came packaged with Wine worked fine, but, other Microsoft Windows applications like notepad++, Mario etc had a hard time running. Additionally, I noticed that fontconfig went wild and crashed spewing errors symptomatic of Wine (32-bit) not playing nice with the fontconfig lib that came with 32-bit Xorg package. On top of this, I found that build failed on certain machines due to unavailability of headers. This made us reconsider our decision to install 32-bit libs to ${PREFIX}/lib/32 and ignore everything else which included headers and binaries.

Merged for the GCC 9 compiler release that launched earlier this year was the preliminary AMD Radeon "GCN" GPU compiler back-end. In that initial release it wasn't particularly useful as the GPU offloading bits for the popular programming APIs/models wasn't supported so for now could just run some basic single-threaded programs. But now those interesting GPU offloading bits are pending for GCC 10. Julian Brown of CodeSourcery, the company contracted by AMD to work on this GCC compiler offloading, has got around to prepping the patches for the mainline kernel. Up to now these patches were sitting within their internal tree.

Events: DebCamp, Vintage Computer Festival West, Ubucon Europe Andy Simpkins: Debconf19: Curitiba, Brazil – AV Setup I write this on Monday whilst sat in the airport in São Paulo awaiting my onward flight back to the UK and the fun of the change of personnel in Downing street that has been something I have fortunately been able to ignore whilst at DebConf. [Edit: and finishing writing the Saturday after getting home after much sleep] Arriving on the first Sunday of DebCamp meant that I was one of the first people to arrive; however most of the video team were either arriving about the same time or had landed before me. We spent most of our daytime time during DebCamp setting up for the following weeks conference. Step one was getting a network operational. We had been offered space for our servers in a university machine room, but chose instead to occupy the two ‘green’ rooms below the main auditorium stage, using one as a makeshift V/NOC and the other as our machine room as this enabled us continuous and easy access [0] to our servers whilst separating us from the fan noise. I ran additional network cable between the back of the stage and our makeshift machine room, routing the cable around the back of the stage and into the ceiling void to just outside the V/NOC was relatively simple. Routing into the V/NOC needed a bit of help to get the cable through a small gap we found where some other cables ran through the ‘fire break’. Getting a cable between the two ‘green rooms’ however was a PITA. Many people, including myself, eventually giving up before I finally returned to the problem and with the aid of a fully extended server rail gaffer taped to a clothing rail to make a 4m long pole I was eventually able to deliver a cable through the 3 floor supports / fire breaks that separated the two rooms (and before someone suggests I should have used a ‘fish’ wire that was what we tried first). The university were providing us with backbone network but it did take a couple of meetings to get our video network in it’s own separate VLAN and get it to pass traffic unmolested between nodes.

Cameron Kaiser: Vintage Computer Festival West 2019 opens in one hour The machines are getting up and running. If you're a nerd, or you aspire to be one, and you're in the Bay Area for the next day or two come by the Vintage Computer Festival West at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA (across from the Google Panopticon and that weird sail structure they're building). Not a great deal of Mac stuff this year, but there is some Power and PowerPC, including a Daystar Millennium (in a nice black case) accompanied by a couple bits of POWER hardware, including my very favourite 43P, and of course my exhibit, which in addition to a NeXTSTEP SAIC Galaxy 1100 and a couple SPARCs features a PowerPC ThinkPad 860 with its multimedia software operational. Plus come by and see a full exhibit of Apple Newtons, a couple Pippins (finally cracked!), lots of homebrew systems and even a fully functional Xerox Star! There's also lots of cool gear to buy in the consignment area if you don't have enough crap in the house. We're here today and tomorrow. See you then!

Ubucon Europe 2019: Ubucon EU registrations are open! This registration is completely free, and it is not mandatory if you want to attend the event, although if you register, you will receive some free swag.