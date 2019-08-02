Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

KDE Usability & Productivity: Week 82

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 4th of August 2019 09:36:17 AM Filed under
KDE

I know I say this a lot… but it’s been yet another big week for KDE’s Usability & Productivity initiative! We also have major features in development–one of which I think will be very popular and I hope to be able to announce it next week.

Read more

»

Coverage by Phoronix Now

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 4th of August 2019 11:11:47 AM.
  • KDE System Settings Now Shows Basic Hardware/Software Details, Wayland Improvements

    There is one month to go until KDE's annual Akademy developer conference in Milan while open-source contributors to this desktop environment remain hard at work over the summer on making various improvements.

    With KDE Plasma 5.17, basic system software/hardware information will now be displayed on a System Information tab within KDE System Settings. This information was already available within KInfoCenter for showing the CPU/memory and prominent software versions but has now been added to the KDE System Settings so it is more prominent.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

today's leftovers

  • Raspberry Slideshow donation

    As a donor, you will have full access to the unrestricted versions of: Raspberry Digital Signage (web-based digital signaging), Raspberry Slideshow (image/video slideshow-based digital signaging) and Raspberry WebKiosk (cheap web kiosking), which can be deployed on how many devices you wish (no serials’ checks or similar sh*t)!

  • Mattermost makes case for open source as team messaging market booms

    The team collaboration market may be dominated by Slack, Microsoft and other large cloud vendors, but some believe that open-source messaging tools will also find a place among large organizations. Mattermost is one of a handful of vendors — along with Zulip, Rocket.Chat and others — taking an open-source approach to team chat. The company has been attracting attention from investors following deployments at organizations as diverse as Uber, Airbus and the Department of Defense. “People want an open-source alternative because they need the trust, the flexibility and the innovation that only open source is able to deliver,” said Ian Tien, co-founder and CEO of Mattermost, an open-source team messaging tool that launched in 2015.

  • The fastest open source CPU ever, Facebook shares AI algorithms fighting harmful content, and more news

    Pingtouge Semiconductor - an Alibaba subsidiary - announced its Xuantie 91 processor last month. It's equipped to manage infrastructure for AI, the IoT, 5G, and autonomous vehicles, among other projects. It boasts a a 7.1 Coremark/MHz, making it the fastest open source CPU on the market. Pintogue announced plans to make its polished code available on GitHub this September. Analysts view this release as a power move to help China hit its goal of using local suppliers to meet 40 percent of processor demand by 2021. Recent tariffs on behalf of the U.S. threaten to derail this goal, creating the need for open source computer components.

  • Open source made me a better marketer: says Daniel Ng, ExCo at Smart Cities Network

    Daniel Ng: I joined Red Hat, a purely open source software company in 2007 which were still the early days of open source. Before that I was with Microsoft where I developed a good understanding of proprietary software distribution channels. I struggled for the first three weeks at Red Hat to understand why someone would let go off their software for free when the most precious thing at Microsoft was the software. I have my personal objective to always join a company that creates a market and not just addresses a market. I rehashed the marketing function at Red Hat in my 6 years there and in process have seen how ‘open source’ can change cultural mindsets and bring in change. 6. What is the outlook for open source in India? Daniel Ng: Open source is all about how people work together. More eyes and less bugs make open source good. Open source is all about sharing and sharing is an integral part of India. We in the Asia Pacific region share a common culture of sharing and are taught about it from a young age. That is also what open source software is.

today's howtos and programming bits

Security: GitHub (Microsoft) Lawsuit, LibreOffice FUD From Microsoft Tim, Slackware Patch/Upgrade and Debian LTS

  • GitHub "actively encourages" hacking, suit filed against company after Capital One hack says [Mitchel Lewis: "For what it’s worth, Microsoft has the technology to prevent PHI breaches; at least within the Data Loss Prevention component of Exchange."]

    "GitHub had an obligation, under California law, to keep off (or to remove from) its site Social Security numbers and other Personal Information," the suit says.

  • LibreOffice handlers defend suite's security after 'unfortunately partial' patch [Ed: Microsoft propagandist Microsoft Tim still at it, attacking LibrOoffice because of malicious macros one could, in principle, run]

    The Document Foundation, custodian of LibreOffice, has defended the suite's security after attempts to patch a code execution flaw turned out to be "partial". "So far in the story of LibreOffice we have been able to patch all security issues before they reached the end user," a spokesperson told The Reg. "For this last one we have a patch for version 6.2.5 which is unfortunately partial because there are other ways to trigger the vulnerability. This is going to be patched in version 6.3, which is out next week, and in 6.2.6."

  • [Slackware] Chromium 76 packages available

    The release earlier this week of Chromium 76 came with a total of 43 security fixes but this new major version of course also sports some real usability changes. Most notably: Flash is now disabled by default. It’s no longer sufficient to click an “allow Flash on this page” popup but you need to go into the Chromium settings and override the default. And click in on the Flash element to make it start playing. Even then, the changes you make will not survive the restart of the browser. Google is apparently stepping up its efforts in convincing website developers to switch to HTML5 instead. In 2020 Adobe will stop with Flash anyway, so remaining Flash-powered sites will not survive long. Another big behavioral change is that it is no longer possible for web sites to detect that you are browsing in ‘anonymous mode‘. This will make it a lot harder for sites with a ‘pay-wall‘ to block you from accessing their paid content though trial subscriptions. And another positive change is that hitting the ‘Esc‘ key to stop a page from loading, is no longer treated as user activation. Meaning that malicious web sites will have more trouble messing with your browser because your ‘Esc‘ keypress is no longer passed to the remote web site.

  • Jonas Meurer: debian lts report 2019.07

    This month I was allocated 17 hours. I also had 2 hours left over from Juney, which makes a total of 19 hours. I spent all of them on the following tasks/ issues.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6