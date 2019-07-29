Server: Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), IBM/Red Hat and Hyperledger
The system was originally developed by Google, given to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), and is now becoming the containerizing standard for most cloud-based business apps. The goal of the platform is to allow more concise, customized management of assets and services across a multitude of environments. In an increasingly globalized business model, this ability is imperative to remaining viable.
The architecture is constructed in layers, with the main server acting as the master among a cluster of machines that make up the infrastructure of that particular network. Each machine within this grouping is assigned a specific function, with the master server acting as the main control and switchboard. It receives requests from end-users, exposes API, performs health checks on nodes within the network of servers and schedules tasks to whichever server is designated to complete them.
Hear from Dorn Cox, Melanie Shimano and Peter Webb from this video of their discussion at the “Farming for the Future” film premiere at Red Hat Summit 2019.
The venerable mainframe computer is experiencing a surprising but well-deserved resurgence, as the organizations that depend on these systems realize how important they are for digital initiatives and for hybrid information technology strategies in general.
IBM Corp. – the sole remaining purveyor of mainframe systems – continues to invest in the platform, and Big Blue’s latest iteration, the z14 (pictured), is a masterpiece of scalability, reliability and security, as is its core operating system, z/OS.
Hyperledger, an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies, today welcomed 11 new members to its expanding enterprise blockchain community. The announcement comes as Hyperledger members from around the world are meeting in Tokyo, Japan, at the annual Hyperledger Member Summit, a two-day event dedicated to community-driven planning, training and networking.
OSS Leftovers
Global analytics software provider, SAS, is providing its customers more and more interactivity with open source tools and platforms...
The web is enabling all types of systems and solutions to connect to the Internet, but the tools available today do not cover the entire ecosystem. According to Thomas Pornin, author of the BearSSL library and security consultant at NCC Group, embedded systems are becoming a challenge because most programming languages are geared towards web applications or servers and don’t take into account the constraints of these systems.
To address this situation, Pornin is developing a new programming language that aims to provide better support in constrained environments with very little RAM.
The key features of the language, T1, are that it’s embeddable within C-based applications in bare metal systems; it offers lightweight coroutines with strong guarantees on maximum stack usage; and it has a predictable memory layout for easier integration with hardware. It is also type-safe and memory-safe by default and offers generic metaprogramming and flexible object-oriented support.
Smarter Grid Solutions (SGS) has released its first open-source OpenFMB device simulator, which has been designed to integrate clean energy into the grid.
With its new device, the company expects to fast-track the development, testing and adoption of distributed energy resources (DERs) that use the OpenFMB messaging and data model.
SGS chief technology officer Bob Currie said: “We have been working with OpenFMB and its underlying technologies for two years.
Open source software is a mainstay for enterprise applications. Aside from special cases, such as those for highly regulated businesses, most apps contain open source components. It's more efficient and economical to rely on code from the open source community for many processes within an application than to build all your own.
Any two open source software projects, however, can have vastly different origins and levels of maintenance. Sometimes, an open source project can get so large that it becomes a virtual house of cards; where a piece of software with many consumers only has a few contributors who support and maintain it. Other times, developers will communicate the potential vulnerabilities that exist within open source software projects, but leave it up to organizations that rely on it to make the necessary changes to combat them.
And those are not the only challenges that face the community. Technology companies gobble up open source software projects, and some of these vendors consume more than they contribute. So, how will the open source philosophy continue to thrive and the community continue to innovate as it deals with looming technical and existential threats?
Today Baidu released a continual natural language processing framework ERNIE 2.0. ERNIE stands for Enhanced Representation through kNowledge IntEgration. Baidu claims in its research paper that ERNIE 2.0 outperforms BERT and the recent XLNet in 16 NLP tasks in Chinese and English. Additionally, Baidu has open sourced ERNIE 2.0 model.
In March Baidu had announced the release of ERNIE 1.0, its pre-trained model based on PaddlePaddle, Baidu’s deep learning open platform. According to Baidu, ERNIE 1.0 outperformed BERT in all Chinese language understanding tasks.
Open source spacecraft software developer Kubos is working with Ruag Space to offer high-performance and scalable computer systems to meet the growing demands of satellite megaconstellations.
The two companies announced July 31 an agreement to work together to offer constellation developers “ready-to-fly” computer systems, with Kubos providing its KubOS operating system and Ruag Space its satellite computing hardware.
[...]
“KubOS is the Android of space systems,” said Marshall Culpepper, chief executive of Kubos, referencing Google’s Android operating system for smartphones. “By combining it with a wide range of powerful hardware platforms, it can bring incredible value to its end users.”
Zmora brought flexiWAN to light in April, and since then more than 800 telcos, managed service providers, system integrators and enterprises have contacted him to request information or to conduct proof-of-concept (PoC) trials.
flexiWAN can be installed on any virtual machine, bare metal or cloud platform (e.g. AWS), or on dedicated hardware (e.g. Silicom hardware that can be ordered here and shipped directly to facilities throughout the world).
Israel-based startup flexiWAN released the first public beta of its open source SD-WAN platform alongside the announcement of dedicated hardware courtesy of Silicom.
The company made waves earlier this year when it announced plans to join the SD-WAN space with an open architecture. Now the software — still targeted at enterprise and service providers interested in conducting proof-of-concept deployments — is available for public consumption.
Offering the same software under two different licenses, known as “dual licensing,” is controversial in the open source community. The Open Source Initiative doesn't consider the SSPL, or any of these other newly adopted licenses, to be open source licenses.
Open source is a type of licensing agreement that allows users to freely modify a creative work, use such work in variety of ways, and integrate the…
The platform, OpenTEAM, is the first open-source technology system in the world to address soil health and mitigate climate change, according to a news release.
“The goal of our project is to examine deep decarbonization pathways and policies for the United States,” DeCarolis says. “The model will be developed with input from a team of academics with deep expertise in energy systems and policy, and will also seek feedback from the broader community of modelers, analysts, and planners. What’s more, all of the model code and data developed under this project will be publicly accessible for all to use.”
-
“We want to promote open collaboration, and accelerate the transition to a circular economy,” says Dr. Thorsten Leopold, Head of International Packaging Development for Home Care products at Henkel. “This can only succeed if all participants along the value chain cooperate – especially with clear definitions and consistent evaluations. By sharing our assessment tool, we want to contribute to the recyclability of packaging.”
Pretty much any image you see on the Internet can be subject to copyrights. Copyrights mean that you are not allowed to use, redistribute, share or modify the image in any commercial or non-commercial activity unless stated as such by the copyright owner.
FOSS and Finance
Developers of popular blockchain Dragonchain has made its project fully open. From now, anyone can download the core of blockchain platform under an open-source license.
Dragonchain, a blockchain technology company, today released their core blockchain platform under an open source license. With this release, Dragonchain will be able to drive adoption among enterprises and developers looking to build their own blockchain based applications. The open source code gives both enterprises and developers access to blockchain innovations, along with the resources to continue innovating with Dragonchain by contributing code. Dragonchain believes this is a necessary step to further drive adoption and understanding of blockchain technology around the world.
His expertise in crypto and blockchain ventures has earned him a number of positions as a token advisor and speaker at some of the most prominent industry events, including Finance Magnates’ own Barcelona Trading Conference that took place in July 2019. There, Matsumura delivered a speech entitled “Uncertainties and Inevitabilities: The Rise of Open Source Money.”
Recently, we spoke to Matsumura about his concept of the “extraction economy”, how software is eating the world, and how open-source is eating software.
The “Extraction Economy”
The dawn of smartphones, instantaneous communication, and apps has fueled a new kind of economy: some refer to this as the “gig” economy; others (rather cutely) refer to it as the “sharing” economy. Others still, who see a more sinister side of the way the world works nowadays, call it the “surveillance” economy.
Revealed exclusively to CoinDesk, London-based LAB577, led by ex-RBS innovation lead Richard Crook, is rolling out its first platform offering, the Digital Asset Shared Ledger (DASL, pronounced “dazzle”). DASL is built on top of the Corda Network, the open-source blockchain system created by R3, a bank consortium that once personified the “blockchain, not bitcoin” ethos of 2015-2016.
-
Implementing a Bitcoin ban may not be as easy as some cryptocurrency skeptics think.
That was the message Monday during a Twitter ask-me-anything (AMA) with the head of Square’s crypto team, Steve Lee.
The unit’s playful Twitter account fielded questions from its followers as well as crypto-community luminaries. With tweets signed simply “Steve,” it was Lee’s first set of public remarks on the team’s broad objectives since being hired in June.
WeBank's inaugural FinTech Day was held on July 26th, 2019 in Shenzhen with the theme of 'Open Source Ecosystem: Unlocking Infinite Potential and Propelling Open Innovations'. For the first time, WeBank introduced in full the innovation progress and open source path in the field of FinTech. It launched 10 applications and modules of its open source solutions as well as kicking off FinTech accelerator 'WeAccelerator'.
Security: DEF CON 2019, EU Bug Bounty, Buttercup, FUD and Capital One
A European Union (EU) supported bug bounty program has helped FileZilla fix numerous security issues, founders of the open source software application announced this week.
The batch of bugs included one that caused filenames to be interpreted as commands within versions of the FTP client, an issue that was fixed within 24 hours, according to FileZilla founder Tim Kosse.
A second patched security issue was threatening the application’s memory security if a “custom external LIP address resolver sent invalid chunk sizes”, Kosse explained, resulting in the FileZilla application crashing if enabled by default.
There is no shortage in supply when it comes to password managers, but not all of them are open source.
Buttercup is a free password manager, which is open source and offers cross-platform support. Open source, at least in theory, gives everyone the opportunity to check the source code of applications or services to make sure they are clean, and to compile the applications manually.
-
6 Challenges In Using Open Source Cybersecurity Tools [Ed: Mentions Equifax but that's a clear case of neglect by a company (for many months), not FOSS developers; proprietary software is a lot worse. Hospitals are being shut down because of Microsoft Windows and its NSA back doors. Not because of FOSS.]
When it comes to cybersecurity, tools and infrastructure matter a lot in order to battle notorious threats. Companies across the world have of late understood the importance of having strong cybersecurity and are trying every possible tool or software to make it better.
There are two types of tools — open-sourced and closed-sourced. While most of the companies have been using closed sourced security tools, open-source tools today have also started to gain significant attention and usage. Companies are leveraging open-source productivity software, tools for administrators and developers, and even code libraries that they use to build their own software.
Enterprises are increasingly adopting open source software, which also increases the risk of exposure to open source security vulnerabilities, according to CB Insights.
-
The Challenge of Securing Open Source Applications
On Monday, a former Amazon employee was arrested and charged with stealing more than 100 million consumer applications for credit from Capital One. Since then, many have speculated the breach was perhaps the result of a previously unknown “zero-day” flaw, or an “insider” attack in which the accused took advantage of access surreptitiously obtained from her former employer. But new information indicates the methods she deployed have been well understood for years.
[...]
I’m not holding out much hope that we will get such detail officially from Capital One, which declined to comment on the record and referred me to their statement on the breach and to the Justice Department’s complaint against the hacker. That’s probably to be expected, seeing as the company is already facing a class action lawsuit over the breach and is likely to be targeted by more lawsuits going forward.
But as long as the public and private response to data breaches remains orchestrated primarily by attorneys (which is certainly the case now at most major corporations), everyone else will continue to lack the benefit of being able to learn from and avoid those same mistakes.
