OSS Leftovers
SAS and open source are bigger and stronger together, SAS executive says
Global analytics software provider, SAS, is providing its customers more and more interactivity with open source tools and platforms...
SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: T1
The web is enabling all types of systems and solutions to connect to the Internet, but the tools available today do not cover the entire ecosystem. According to Thomas Pornin, author of the BearSSL library and security consultant at NCC Group, embedded systems are becoming a challenge because most programming languages are geared towards web applications or servers and don’t take into account the constraints of these systems.
To address this situation, Pornin is developing a new programming language that aims to provide better support in constrained environments with very little RAM.
The key features of the language, T1, are that it’s embeddable within C-based applications in bare metal systems; it offers lightweight coroutines with strong guarantees on maximum stack usage; and it has a predictable memory layout for easier integration with hardware. It is also type-safe and memory-safe by default and offers generic metaprogramming and flexible object-oriented support.
Smarter Grid Solutions releases open source OpenFMB device simulator
Smarter Grid Solutions (SGS) has released its first open-source OpenFMB device simulator, which has been designed to integrate clean energy into the grid.
With its new device, the company expects to fast-track the development, testing and adoption of distributed energy resources (DERs) that use the OpenFMB messaging and data model.
SGS chief technology officer Bob Currie said: “We have been working with OpenFMB and its underlying technologies for two years.
Apache exec talks prudent open source software project usage
Open source software is a mainstay for enterprise applications. Aside from special cases, such as those for highly regulated businesses, most apps contain open source components. It's more efficient and economical to rely on code from the open source community for many processes within an application than to build all your own.
Any two open source software projects, however, can have vastly different origins and levels of maintenance. Sometimes, an open source project can get so large that it becomes a virtual house of cards; where a piece of software with many consumers only has a few contributors who support and maintain it. Other times, developers will communicate the potential vulnerabilities that exist within open source software projects, but leave it up to organizations that rely on it to make the necessary changes to combat them.
And those are not the only challenges that face the community. Technology companies gobble up open source software projects, and some of these vendors consume more than they contribute. So, how will the open source philosophy continue to thrive and the community continue to innovate as it deals with looming technical and existential threats?
Baidu open sources ERNIE 2.0, a continual pre-training NLP model that outperforms BERT and XLNet on 16 NLP tasks
Today Baidu released a continual natural language processing framework ERNIE 2.0. ERNIE stands for Enhanced Representation through kNowledge IntEgration. Baidu claims in its research paper that ERNIE 2.0 outperforms BERT and the recent XLNet in 16 NLP tasks in Chinese and English. Additionally, Baidu has open sourced ERNIE 2.0 model.
In March Baidu had announced the release of ERNIE 1.0, its pre-trained model based on PaddlePaddle, Baidu’s deep learning open platform. According to Baidu, ERNIE 1.0 outperformed BERT in all Chinese language understanding tasks.
Kubos and Ruag partner to provide computer systems for megaconstellations
Open source spacecraft software developer Kubos is working with Ruag Space to offer high-performance and scalable computer systems to meet the growing demands of satellite megaconstellations.
The two companies announced July 31 an agreement to work together to offer constellation developers “ready-to-fly” computer systems, with Kubos providing its KubOS operating system and Ruag Space its satellite computing hardware.
[...]
“KubOS is the Android of space systems,” said Marshall Culpepper, chief executive of Kubos, referencing Google’s Android operating system for smartphones. “By combining it with a wide range of powerful hardware platforms, it can bring incredible value to its end users.”
FlexiWAN's open source SD-WAN available for download in public beta release
Zmora brought flexiWAN to light in April, and since then more than 800 telcos, managed service providers, system integrators and enterprises have contacted him to request information or to conduct proof-of-concept (PoC) trials.
flexiWAN's SD-WAN Open Source Beta Ver 0.1 Now Available for Download
flexiWAN can be installed on any virtual machine, bare metal or cloud platform (e.g. AWS), or on dedicated hardware (e.g. Silicom hardware that can be ordered here and shipped directly to facilities throughout the world).
flexiWAN Open Source SD-WAN Enters Public Beta
Israel-based startup flexiWAN released the first public beta of its open source SD-WAN platform alongside the announcement of dedicated hardware courtesy of Silicom.
The company made waves earlier this year when it announced plans to join the SD-WAN space with an open architecture. Now the software — still targeted at enterprise and service providers interested in conducting proof-of-concept deployments — is available for public consumption.
When Open Source Software Comes With a Few Catches
Offering the same software under two different licenses, known as “dual licensing,” is controversial in the open source community. The Open Source Initiative doesn't consider the SSPL, or any of these other newly adopted licenses, to be open source licenses.
Open Source Licensing and Turkish Law
Open source is a type of licensing agreement that allows users to freely modify a creative work, use such work in variety of ways, and integrate the…
Wolfe’s Neck and partners launch open-source soil health platform
The platform, OpenTEAM, is the first open-source technology system in the world to address soil health and mitigate climate change, according to a news release.
An Open Modeling Approach to Support Energy and Climate Policy
“The goal of our project is to examine deep decarbonization pathways and policies for the United States,” DeCarolis says. “The model will be developed with input from a team of academics with deep expertise in energy systems and policy, and will also seek feedback from the broader community of modelers, analysts, and planners. What’s more, all of the model code and data developed under this project will be publicly accessible for all to use.”
Henkel to open source recyclability tool
“We want to promote open collaboration, and accelerate the transition to a circular economy,” says Dr. Thorsten Leopold, Head of International Packaging Development for Home Care products at Henkel. “This can only succeed if all participants along the value chain cooperate – especially with clear definitions and consistent evaluations. By sharing our assessment tool, we want to contribute to the recyclability of packaging.”
5 Places to get Open Source/Royalty Free Images
Pretty much any image you see on the Internet can be subject to copyrights. Copyrights mean that you are not allowed to use, redistribute, share or modify the image in any commercial or non-commercial activity unless stated as such by the copyright owner.
