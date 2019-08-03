Mesa 19.1.4 release candidate
Hello list, The candidate for the Mesa 19.1.4 is now available. Currently we have: - 49 queued - 2 nominated (outstanding) - and 0 rejected patch The current queue consist mostly, as usual, in fixes for different drivers (anv, radv, radeon, nv50, nvc0) as well as in backend parts (egl, spirv, nir, ...). Of those fixes, we could highlight several ones: - Vulkan 24/48 bit formats are now not supported on Ivybridge. - R8G8B8_UNORM_SRGB is not supported on Haswell. - A fix for hair artifacts in Max Payne 3 on AMD/RADV. - Vulkan transform feedback extension is disabled on Intel gen7. Take a look at section "Mesa stable queue" for more information Testing reports/general approval -------------------------------- Any testing reports (or general approval of the state of the branch) will be greatly appreciated. The plan is to have 19.1.4 this Tuesday (6th August), around or shortly after 10:00 GMT. If you have any questions or suggestions - be that about the current patch queue or otherwise, please go ahead.
Also: Mesa 19.1.4: Intel Vulkan Fixes For Older Generations, Max Payne 3 Issue Fixed For RADV
4MLinux 29.2 released.
This is a minor (point) release in the 4MLinux STABLE channel, which comes with the Linux kernel 4.19.57. The 4MLinux Server now includes Apache 2.4.39, MariaDB 10.3.16, and PHP 7.3.7 (see this post for more details). You can update your 4MLinux by executing the "zk update" command in your terminal (fully automatic process).
Intel clarifies on US$200 Intel Xe GPUs, new Linux driver signals Xe iGPU+dGPU multi-GPU support
It is well-known by now that Intel is prepping up its Xe GPUs to be viable AMD and NVIDIA contenders, at least in the mid-range at first and possibly at the high-end sometime down the line. Recently, we also saw some leaked driver references to the next gen Gen12 graphics architecture that will form part of Xe as well as integrated Intel GPUs. All these developments combined with the anticipation of having a veteran of the likes of Raja Koduri at the helm has created palpable excitement in the GPU space. However, this has also resulted in some misconstrued reports. Recently, in an interview to Russian YouTube channel Pro Hi-Tech (now removed, but you can still watch it on Computerbase.de at the 6:15 mark), Koduri apparently spoke about Intel's plans of targeting the first Xe GPUs with HBM memory at the US$200 price point. The channel chose to include a voice-over in Russian, which made Koduri's actual statements in English incomprehensible. A Redditor, u/taryakun, provided a translation for Koduri's message, which reads,
