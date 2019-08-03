Debian: Resilient Linux, Debian Activities and Debian Upgrade
-
Review: Resilient Linux, PrimeOS and BlueLight
The first project on my experimental list is Resilient Linux. Resilient is based on Debian 9 "Stretch" and is designed to run with the operating system on a read-only partition. A second partition, referred to as the persistence partition, includes system updates and user data. This arrangement offers a few benefits. One is that we can backup the entire system by taking a snapshot or archive of the persistence partition. Another is that attackers cannot directly corrupt or compromise the main operating system partition since they cannot write to it. Finally, it should be very easy to restore or transfer an existing system by installing Resilient and then copying the persistence partition to the new operating system.
The Resilient website reports that the persistence partition can be encrypted for additional security and the distribution is available in Desktop and Server editions. At the moment, Resilient is available for 64-bit computers (x86_64) only. The distribution's Desktop edition is available as a 3.2GB Zip file, which unpacks to a 4.3GB image file.
I tried booting off the image file and, each time, the system began to boot and then dropped me to an initramfs prompt. After trying a few different boot options, I had to admit defeat. While Resilient is not working for me yet, I think the idea of a read-only operating system partition makes sense. It sounds similar to openSUSE's Transactional Server or Fedora's Silverblue operating system, but with a Debian base. I am hoping the next release runs for me so I can give this concept a try.
-
Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in July 2019
After the release of Buster I could start with real work in NEW again. Even the temperature could not hinder me to reject something. So this month I accepted 279 packages and rejected 15. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 308.
-
Emmanuel Kasper: Debian 9 -> 10 Ugrade report
I upgraded my laptop and VPS to Debian 10, as usual in Debian everything worked out of the box, the necessary daemons restarted without problems.
[...]
I was a bit unsure at first, as I thought I would need to fight my way through the nine different config files of the dokuwiki debian package in /etc/dokuwiki
However the issue was not so complicated: as the apache2 php module was disabled, apache2 was outputting the source code of dokuwiki instead of executing it. As you see, I don't php that often.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 590 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
4MLinux 29.2 released.
This is a minor (point) release in the 4MLinux STABLE channel, which comes with the Linux kernel 4.19.57. The 4MLinux Server now includes Apache 2.4.39, MariaDB 10.3.16, and PHP 7.3.7 (see this post for more details). You can update your 4MLinux by executing the "zk update" command in your terminal (fully automatic process).
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Intel clarifies on US$200 Intel Xe GPUs, new Linux driver signals Xe iGPU+dGPU multi-GPU support
It is well-known by now that Intel is prepping up its Xe GPUs to be viable AMD and NVIDIA contenders, at least in the mid-range at first and possibly at the high-end sometime down the line. Recently, we also saw some leaked driver references to the next gen Gen12 graphics architecture that will form part of Xe as well as integrated Intel GPUs. All these developments combined with the anticipation of having a veteran of the likes of Raja Koduri at the helm has created palpable excitement in the GPU space. However, this has also resulted in some misconstrued reports. Recently, in an interview to Russian YouTube channel Pro Hi-Tech (now removed, but you can still watch it on Computerbase.de at the 6:15 mark), Koduri apparently spoke about Intel's plans of targeting the first Xe GPUs with HBM memory at the US$200 price point. The channel chose to include a voice-over in Russian, which made Koduri's actual statements in English incomprehensible. A Redditor, u/taryakun, provided a translation for Koduri's message, which reads,
Recent comments
2 hours 42 min ago
12 hours 20 min ago
14 hours 27 min ago
14 hours 36 min ago
14 hours 45 min ago
15 hours 24 min ago
16 hours 47 min ago
17 hours 36 min ago
18 hours 19 min ago
1 day 15 min ago