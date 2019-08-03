Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos and more

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 5th of August 2019 01:22:26 AM Filed under
Development
HowTos
»

More in Tux Machines

4MLinux 29.2 released.

This is a minor (point) release in the 4MLinux STABLE channel, which comes with the Linux kernel 4.19.57. The 4MLinux Server now includes Apache 2.4.39, MariaDB 10.3.16, and PHP 7.3.7 (see this post for more details). You can update your 4MLinux by executing the "zk update" command in your terminal (fully automatic process). Read more

Android Leftovers

today's howtos

Intel clarifies on US$200 Intel Xe GPUs, new Linux driver signals Xe iGPU+dGPU multi-GPU support

It is well-known by now that Intel is prepping up its Xe GPUs to be viable AMD and NVIDIA contenders, at least in the mid-range at first and possibly at the high-end sometime down the line. Recently, we also saw some leaked driver references to the next gen Gen12 graphics architecture that will form part of Xe as well as integrated Intel GPUs. All these developments combined with the anticipation of having a veteran of the likes of Raja Koduri at the helm has created palpable excitement in the GPU space. However, this has also resulted in some misconstrued reports. Recently, in an interview to Russian YouTube channel Pro Hi-Tech (now removed, but you can still watch it on Computerbase.de at the 6:15 mark), Koduri apparently spoke about Intel's plans of targeting the first Xe GPUs with HBM memory at the US$200 price point. The channel chose to include a voice-over in Russian, which made Koduri's actual statements in English incomprehensible. A Redditor, u/taryakun, provided a translation for Koduri's message, which reads, Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6