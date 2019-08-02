Audiocasts/Video: Manjaro 18.1.0 RC6 GNOME, GNU and Linux Action News Manjaro 18.1.0 RC6 Gnome Run Through In this video, we are looking at Manjaro 18.1.0 RC6. Enjoy!

gnuWorldOrder 13x32

Linux Action News 117 Manjaro's news starts us off and leads us into a bigger philosophical question about open source development. Plus Gnome and KDE come together at the Linux App Summit, Mozilla's update on DNS-over-HTTPS, and the case for the VR desktop.

Software: cli-visualizer, BI, IWD cli-visualizer – command line visualizer for MPD, ALSA and PulseAudio Over the past few months, I’ve written many reviews of open source audio software, focusing mainly on music players. Linux has a mouthwatering array of open source multimedia tools, so I’m going to turn my attention in that direction. First off, let’s take a quick run-through about cli-visualizer. cli-visualizer is a command-line visualizer. Music visualization generates animated imagery based on a piece of music. The imagery is generated and rendered in real time and in a way synchronized with the music as it is played. Good music visualization seeks a high degree of visual correlation between a musical track’s spectral characteristics such as frequency and amplitude. cli-visualizer supports MPD, as well as ALSA and PulseAudio. The software is written in C++ and published under an open source license.

What's your favorite open source BI software? Open source software has come a long way since the Open Source Initiative was founded in February 1998. Back then, the thought of releasing source code anyone could change scared many commercial software vendors. Now, according to Red Hat's 2019 State of Enterprise Open Source survey, 99% of IT leaders say open source software plays at least a "somewhat important" role in their enterprise IT strategy. Open source principles play an equally key role in business intelligence (BI). Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning said the market is in the midst of a "big bang" that's redefining the "who" and "how" of data science and ML. In this report (available for clients), the authors cite open source software as one reason for the growth of citizen data scientists—"'power users' who can perform both simple and moderately sophisticated analytical tasks that would previously have required more expertise."

Intel's IWD 0.19 Linux Wireless Daemon Picks Up New Features IWD is the multi-year effort by Intel's open-source group to create a new Linux wireless daemon that could potentially replace WPA-Supplicant. IWD 0.19 is the new release available that arrived at the end of the weekend and carrying new features.