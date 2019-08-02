Over the past few months, I’ve written many reviews of open source audio software, focusing mainly on music players. Linux has a mouthwatering array of open source multimedia tools, so I’m going to turn my attention in that direction. First off, let’s take a quick run-through about cli-visualizer.

cli-visualizer is a command-line visualizer. Music visualization generates animated imagery based on a piece of music. The imagery is generated and rendered in real time and in a way synchronized with the music as it is played. Good music visualization seeks a high degree of visual correlation between a musical track’s spectral characteristics such as frequency and amplitude.

cli-visualizer supports MPD, as well as ALSA and PulseAudio.

The software is written in C++ and published under an open source license.