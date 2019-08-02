Audiocasts/Video: Manjaro 18.1.0 RC6 GNOME, GNU and Linux Action News
-
Manjaro 18.1.0 RC6 Gnome Run Through
In this video, we are looking at Manjaro 18.1.0 RC6. Enjoy!
-
gnuWorldOrder 13x32
-
Linux Action News 117
Manjaro's news starts us off and leads us into a bigger philosophical question about open source development.
Plus Gnome and KDE come together at the Linux App Summit, Mozilla's update on DNS-over-HTTPS, and the case for the VR desktop.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 642 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Video: Manjaro 18.1.0 RC6 GNOME, GNU and Linux Action News
Software: cli-visualizer, BI, IWD
Android Leftovers
today's howtos and more
Recent comments
5 hours 34 min ago
12 hours 42 min ago
22 hours 20 min ago
1 day 27 min ago
1 day 36 min ago
1 day 45 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago