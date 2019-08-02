today's howtos and programming
How to Install LEMP on Debian 10 Server
How to Type Indian Regional Languages in Ubuntu/Linux
Install Logrotate in Linux (CentOS, RHEL, Fedora, Ubuntu, Debian)
PostgreSQL, managing Windows with Ansible, and more news
Navigating the filesystem with relative paths at the command line
Customize the compilation process with Clang: Optimization options
When using C++, developers generally aim to keep a high level of abstraction without sacrificing performance. That’s the famous motto “costless abstractions.” Yet the C++ language actually doesn’t give a lot of guarantees to developers in terms of performance. You can have the guarantee of copy-elision or compile-time evaluation, but key optimizations like inlining, unrolling, constant propagation or, dare I say, tail call elimination are subject to the goodwill of the standard’s best friend: the compiler.
This article focuses on the Clang compiler and the various flags it offers to customize the compilation process. I’ve tried to keep this from being a boring list, and it certainly is not an exhaustive one.
This write-up is an expanded version of the talk “Merci le Compilo” given at CPPP on June 15, 2019.
Akamai Threat Research: Phishing and Credential Stuffing Attacks Remain Top Threat to Financial Services Organizations and Customers
Akamai’s findings revealed that 94% of observed attacks against the financial services sector came from one of four methods: SQL Injection (SQLi), Local File Inclusion (LFI), Cross-Site Scripting (XSS), and OGNL Java Injection (which accounted for more than 8 million attempts during this reporting period). OGNL Java Injection, made famous due to the Apache Struts vulnerability, continues to be used by attackers years after patches have been issued.
Audiocasts/Video: Manjaro 18.1.0 RC6 GNOME, GNU and Linux Action News
Software: cli-visualizer, BI, IWD
Android Leftovers
today's howtos and more
