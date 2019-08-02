Security: The False Sense of Security, Capital One, and More
-
The false sense of security
The main reason for this mindset could be the omnipresent focus on technology when it comes to information security. However, as discussed in other articles, technology is only a small subset of information security.
In the following, we present three reasons for a false sense of security when it comes to configuring technology to make it “more secure”.
-
Capital One Hack Exposes Personal Information of About 106 Million
Capital One Financial Corp. was notified by a third party on July 19 that their data had appeared on the code-hosting site GitHub, which is owned by Microsoft. The McLean, Virginia, company says it immediately notified the FBI.
-
Capital One systems breached by Seattle woman, U.S. says
While the complaint doesn’t identify the cloud provider that stored the allegedly stolen data, the charging papers mention information stored in S3, a reference to Simple Storage Service, Amazon Web Services’ popular data storage software.
An AWS spokesman confirmed that the company’s cloud had stored the Capital One data that was stolen, and said it wasn’t accessed through a breach or vulnerability in AWS systems. Prosecutors alleged that the access to the bank data came through a misconfigured firewall protecting one of its applications.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 680 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Video: Manjaro 18.1.0 RC6 GNOME, GNU and Linux Action News
Software: cli-visualizer, BI, IWD
Android Leftovers
today's howtos and more
Recent comments
5 hours 34 min ago
12 hours 42 min ago
22 hours 20 min ago
1 day 27 min ago
1 day 36 min ago
1 day 45 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago