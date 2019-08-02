Language Selection

Security: The False Sense of Security, Capital One, and More

Monday 5th of August 2019
Security
  • The false sense of security

    The main reason for this mindset could be the omnipresent focus on technology when it comes to information security. However, as discussed in other articles, technology is only a small subset of information security.

    In the following, we present three reasons for a false sense of security when it comes to configuring technology to make it “more secure”.

  • Capital One Hack Exposes Personal Information of About 106 Million

    Capital One Financial Corp. was notified by a third party on July 19 that their data had appeared on the code-hosting site GitHub, which is owned by Microsoft. The McLean, Virginia, company says it immediately notified the FBI.

  • Capital One systems breached by Seattle woman, U.S. says

    While the complaint doesn’t identify the cloud provider that stored the allegedly stolen data, the charging papers mention information stored in S3, a reference to Simple Storage Service, Amazon Web Services’ popular data storage software.

    An AWS spokesman confirmed that the company’s cloud had stored the Capital One data that was stolen, and said it wasn’t accessed through a breach or vulnerability in AWS systems. Prosecutors alleged that the access to the bank data came through a misconfigured firewall protecting one of its applications.

Audiocasts/Video: Manjaro 18.1.0 RC6 GNOME, GNU and Linux Action News

Software: cli-visualizer, BI, IWD

  • cli-visualizer – command line visualizer for MPD, ALSA and PulseAudio

    Over the past few months, I’ve written many reviews of open source audio software, focusing mainly on music players. Linux has a mouthwatering array of open source multimedia tools, so I’m going to turn my attention in that direction. First off, let’s take a quick run-through about cli-visualizer. cli-visualizer is a command-line visualizer. Music visualization generates animated imagery based on a piece of music. The imagery is generated and rendered in real time and in a way synchronized with the music as it is played. Good music visualization seeks a high degree of visual correlation between a musical track’s spectral characteristics such as frequency and amplitude. cli-visualizer supports MPD, as well as ALSA and PulseAudio. The software is written in C++ and published under an open source license.

  • What's your favorite open source BI software?

    Open source software has come a long way since the Open Source Initiative was founded in February 1998. Back then, the thought of releasing source code anyone could change scared many commercial software vendors. Now, according to Red Hat's 2019 State of Enterprise Open Source survey, 99% of IT leaders say open source software plays at least a "somewhat important" role in their enterprise IT strategy. Open source principles play an equally key role in business intelligence (BI). Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning said the market is in the midst of a "big bang" that's redefining the "who" and "how" of data science and ML. In this report (available for clients), the authors cite open source software as one reason for the growth of citizen data scientists—"'power users' who can perform both simple and moderately sophisticated analytical tasks that would previously have required more expertise."

  • Intel's IWD 0.19 Linux Wireless Daemon Picks Up New Features

    IWD is the multi-year effort by Intel's open-source group to create a new Linux wireless daemon that could potentially replace WPA-Supplicant. IWD 0.19 is the new release available that arrived at the end of the weekend and carrying new features.

