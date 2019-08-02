Games: Gloomhaven, Godot Engine, OpenXR and SteamVR
The developer of Gloomhaven wants to see what kind of demand there is for Linux support
Gloomhaven, he digital adaptation of the acclaimed board game recently entered Steam's Early Access program and it appears the developer Flaming Fowl Studios continued to be open about Linux support.
This wouldn't be the first time they've talked about Linux support. In fact, their latest word on it does seem to be a bit of a backtrack from a previous statement, but priorities change and nothing is ever set in stone when a game is in development. That was multiple months before Early Access even started though, to be fair.
FOSS game engine "Godot Engine" making fantastic Vulkan API progress
Godot Engine developer Juan Linietsky continues pushing ahead with Godot's move to Vulkan, with another impressive progress report now available and it all sounds great.
Firstly, Linietsky goes over improvements to the lighting and shadows system, with Godot 4.0 having all "2D lighting is now done in a single pass", which will give it a decent performance although now there's a few limits in place but the improvements should be worth it. Additionally, they've added the ability to use "specular and shininess both as parameter and as textures supplied to Sprite, AnimatedSprite, Polygon2D and other nodes" for 2D lights.
Further improvements include a new 2D material system, which enables writing custom shaders with their fancy new Vulkan renderer and there's no restriction on the amount of textures shaders can use. As another performance boost, shaders are compiled and cached on load reducing game stalls. Shader compilation is also now fully threaded "greatly improving performance". There's more multi-threading work being done, with even more to come later too.
Collabora detail more work going into Monado, their open source OpenXR runtime
With the 1.0 release of the OpenXR 1.0 specification, Collabora have begun to detail more work going on with Monado their open source OpenXR runtime for Linux.
Another SteamVR release is up, further improving the VR experience on Linux
Valve continue to move at a rapid pace to improve SteamVR across all platforms, especially with the Valve Index being so new there's plenty of teething issues to address. This is not a beta release, this is an official release of SteamVR.
Something that has been posted across the web (and emailed to us), is an issue with the Valve Index Controller thumbsticks. Like a lot of thumbsticks, you can click it in to perform some sort of action. However, it seems you're not able to click it in all the time and in certain positions it won't click or won't register it has been clicked. To the point that VR game developers have been working to remove the need for it. So what have Valve done?
