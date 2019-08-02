Language Selection

Games: Gloomhaven, Godot Engine, OpenXR and SteamVR

Gaming
  • The developer of Gloomhaven wants to see what kind of demand there is for Linux support

    Gloomhaven, he digital adaptation of the acclaimed board game recently entered Steam's Early Access program and it appears the developer Flaming Fowl Studios continued to be open about Linux support.

    This wouldn't be the first time they've talked about Linux support. In fact, their latest word on it does seem to be a bit of a backtrack from a previous statement, but priorities change and nothing is ever set in stone when a game is in development. That was multiple months before Early Access even started though, to be fair.

  • FOSS game engine "Godot Engine" making fantastic Vulkan API progress

    Godot Engine developer Juan Linietsky continues pushing ahead with Godot's move to Vulkan, with another impressive progress report now available and it all sounds great.

    Firstly, Linietsky goes over improvements to the lighting and shadows system, with Godot 4.0 having all "2D lighting is now done in a single pass", which will give it a decent performance although now there's a few limits in place but the improvements should be worth it. Additionally, they've added the ability to use "specular and shininess both as parameter and as textures supplied to Sprite, AnimatedSprite, Polygon2D and other nodes" for 2D lights.

    Further improvements include a new 2D material system, which enables writing custom shaders with their fancy new Vulkan renderer and there's no restriction on the amount of textures shaders can use. As another performance boost, shaders are compiled and cached on load reducing game stalls. Shader compilation is also now fully threaded "greatly improving performance". There's more multi-threading work being done, with even more to come later too.

  • Collabora detail more work going into Monado, their open source OpenXR runtime

    With the 1.0 release of the OpenXR 1.0 specification, Collabora have begun to detail more work going on with Monado their open source OpenXR runtime for Linux.

  • Another SteamVR release is up, further improving the VR experience on Linux

    Valve continue to move at a rapid pace to improve SteamVR across all platforms, especially with the Valve Index being so new there's plenty of teething issues to address. This is not a beta release, this is an official release of SteamVR.

    Something that has been posted across the web (and emailed to us), is an issue with the Valve Index Controller thumbsticks. Like a lot of thumbsticks, you can click it in to perform some sort of action. However, it seems you're not able to click it in all the time and in certain positions it won't click or won't register it has been clicked. To the point that VR game developers have been working to remove the need for it. So what have Valve done?

  • cli-visualizer – command line visualizer for MPD, ALSA and PulseAudio

    Over the past few months, I’ve written many reviews of open source audio software, focusing mainly on music players. Linux has a mouthwatering array of open source multimedia tools, so I’m going to turn my attention in that direction. First off, let’s take a quick run-through about cli-visualizer. cli-visualizer is a command-line visualizer. Music visualization generates animated imagery based on a piece of music. The imagery is generated and rendered in real time and in a way synchronized with the music as it is played. Good music visualization seeks a high degree of visual correlation between a musical track’s spectral characteristics such as frequency and amplitude. cli-visualizer supports MPD, as well as ALSA and PulseAudio. The software is written in C++ and published under an open source license.

  • What's your favorite open source BI software?

    Open source software has come a long way since the Open Source Initiative was founded in February 1998. Back then, the thought of releasing source code anyone could change scared many commercial software vendors. Now, according to Red Hat's 2019 State of Enterprise Open Source survey, 99% of IT leaders say open source software plays at least a "somewhat important" role in their enterprise IT strategy. Open source principles play an equally key role in business intelligence (BI). Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning said the market is in the midst of a "big bang" that's redefining the "who" and "how" of data science and ML. In this report (available for clients), the authors cite open source software as one reason for the growth of citizen data scientists—"'power users' who can perform both simple and moderately sophisticated analytical tasks that would previously have required more expertise."

  • Intel's IWD 0.19 Linux Wireless Daemon Picks Up New Features

    IWD is the multi-year effort by Intel's open-source group to create a new Linux wireless daemon that could potentially replace WPA-Supplicant. IWD 0.19 is the new release available that arrived at the end of the weekend and carrying new features.

