Open Source Is Good, but How Can It Do Good?
The big advantage of helping out with these projects is that an individual free software programmer's contribution might be limited in absolute terms, and yet provide a relatively massive boost because the number of people helping out is small.
Finally, it's worth noting that there is another, rather novel way of trying to make the world a better place using open source, albeit indirectly, by means of its infrastructure. A group of tech activists recently issued a call for action using GitHub, asking for "digital protesters" to post a prepared message to Palantir's GitHub boards. The action was in response to allegations that Palantir's software has been used to help deport families of migrant children at the Mexican border. The idea was to draw attention to the issue, and to persuade the company to change.
Nor is this the only example of people turning to GitHub to flag social problems and push for solutions. In China, a group of coders set up the GitHub repository called 996.ICU. The name refers to the punishing work culture in many digital companies in China, where coders are expected to work from 9am to 9pm, six days a week—"996". As for the ICU part, it refers to the Intensive Care Unit where people may end up if they don't break free of the 996 culture. One of the ways the group hopes to fight 996 culture is by using the "Anti 996" License. It's a permissive software license in most respects, but its key element is that it requires users of code released under the license to "strictly comply with all applicable laws, regulations, rules and standards of the jurisdiction relating to labor and employment".
That goes against the generally accepted requirement that free software must be freely available for anyone—including companies that try to impose a 996 culture on their workers. But, it's undeniably a clever idea. It's just one of ways programmers are going beyond doing good coding with open source, and using it to do good.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 601 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Server, OSS and Sharing Leftovers
New Linux driver signals Intel Xe iGPU+dGPU multi-GPU support
It is well-known by now that Intel is prepping up its Xe GPUs to be viable AMD and NVIDIA contenders, at least in the mid-range at first and possibly at the high-end sometime down the line. Recently, we also saw some leaked driver references to the next gen Gen12 graphics architecture that will form part of Xe as well as integrated Intel GPUs. A couple of months ago, we reported that Intel Gen11 OpenGL (i915) and Vulkan (ANV) drivers for Linux are feature-complete and that we should be seeing them integrated in distros running Linux kernel 5.2 and above. Phoronix, which is closely monitoring the Intel kernel driver patches, now notes that restructuring of the i915 Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver has begun in preparation for Xe's multi-GPU support. The patch notes say,
"IBM PC Compatible": how adversarial interoperability saved PCs from monopolization
Adversarial interoperability is what happens when someone makes a new product or service that works with a dominant product or service, against the wishes of the dominant business. Though there are examples of adversarial interoperability going back to early phonograms and even before, the computer industry has always especially relied on adversarial interoperability to keep markets competitive and innovative. This used to be especially true for personal computers. From 1969 to 1982, IBM was locked in battle with the US Department of Justice over whether it had a monopoly over mainframe computers; but even before the DOJ dropped the suit in 1982, the computing market had moved on, with mainframes dwindling in importance and personal computers rising to take their place. The PC revolution owes much to Intel's 8080 chip, a cheap processor that originally found a market in embedded controllers but eventually became the basis for early personal computers, often built by hobbyists. As Intel progressed to 16-bit chips like the 8086 and 8088, multiple manufacturers entered the market, creating a whole ecosystem of Intel-based personal computers. In theory, all of these computers could run MS-DOS, the Microsoft operating system adapted from 86-DOS, which it acquired from Seattle Computer Products, but, in practice, getting MS-DOS to run on a given computer required quite a bit of tweaking, thanks to differences in controllers and other components.
GCC 9.2 Release Candidate available from gcc.gnu.org
The first release candidate for GCC 9.2 is available from https://gcc.gnu.org/pub/gcc/snapshots/9.2.0-RC-20190805/ ftp://gcc.gnu.org/pub/gcc/snapshots/9.2.0-RC-20190805 and shortly its mirrors. It has been generated from SVN revision 274111. I have so far bootstrapped and tested the release candidate on x86_64-linux and i686-linux. Please test it and report any issues to bugzilla. If all goes well, I'd like to release 9.2 on Monday, August 12th.Also: GCC 9.2 Available For Testing With Tuned AMD Zen 2 Support Back-Ported
Recent comments
2 hours 36 min ago
10 hours 34 min ago
17 hours 42 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago