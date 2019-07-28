Linux 5.3-rc3
Interesting. Last Sunday, rc2 was fairly large to match the biggish merge window, but this last week has actually been quite calm, and rc3 is actually smaller than usual, and smaller than rc2 was. Usually it's the other way around: rc2 is small while people take a breather after the merge window, and then rc3 is when thing grow. Oh well. One reason is probably that there was no networking fix pull this past week, so the changes are mostly driver fixes (gpu is most noticeable, but there's other stuff in there too - rdma, scsi, xen) with the usual arch updates (mainly arm64 and s390 this time around) and then a random smattering all over (example: tooling header files got re-synced with the main kernel header files. Very interesting, I know). But there really isn't a ton of changes, and most of the changes are pretty small. Go out and test. And if you just want to see what changed, read the shortlog below. It really is not all that exciting, I feel. Linus
Server, OSS and Sharing Leftovers
New Linux driver signals Intel Xe iGPU+dGPU multi-GPU support
It is well-known by now that Intel is prepping up its Xe GPUs to be viable AMD and NVIDIA contenders, at least in the mid-range at first and possibly at the high-end sometime down the line. Recently, we also saw some leaked driver references to the next gen Gen12 graphics architecture that will form part of Xe as well as integrated Intel GPUs. A couple of months ago, we reported that Intel Gen11 OpenGL (i915) and Vulkan (ANV) drivers for Linux are feature-complete and that we should be seeing them integrated in distros running Linux kernel 5.2 and above. Phoronix, which is closely monitoring the Intel kernel driver patches, now notes that restructuring of the i915 Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver has begun in preparation for Xe's multi-GPU support. The patch notes say,
"IBM PC Compatible": how adversarial interoperability saved PCs from monopolization
Adversarial interoperability is what happens when someone makes a new product or service that works with a dominant product or service, against the wishes of the dominant business. Though there are examples of adversarial interoperability going back to early phonograms and even before, the computer industry has always especially relied on adversarial interoperability to keep markets competitive and innovative. This used to be especially true for personal computers. From 1969 to 1982, IBM was locked in battle with the US Department of Justice over whether it had a monopoly over mainframe computers; but even before the DOJ dropped the suit in 1982, the computing market had moved on, with mainframes dwindling in importance and personal computers rising to take their place. The PC revolution owes much to Intel's 8080 chip, a cheap processor that originally found a market in embedded controllers but eventually became the basis for early personal computers, often built by hobbyists. As Intel progressed to 16-bit chips like the 8086 and 8088, multiple manufacturers entered the market, creating a whole ecosystem of Intel-based personal computers. In theory, all of these computers could run MS-DOS, the Microsoft operating system adapted from 86-DOS, which it acquired from Seattle Computer Products, but, in practice, getting MS-DOS to run on a given computer required quite a bit of tweaking, thanks to differences in controllers and other components.
GCC 9.2 Release Candidate available from gcc.gnu.org
The first release candidate for GCC 9.2 is available from https://gcc.gnu.org/pub/gcc/snapshots/9.2.0-RC-20190805/ ftp://gcc.gnu.org/pub/gcc/snapshots/9.2.0-RC-20190805 and shortly its mirrors. It has been generated from SVN revision 274111. I have so far bootstrapped and tested the release candidate on x86_64-linux and i686-linux. Please test it and report any issues to bugzilla. If all goes well, I'd like to release 9.2 on Monday, August 12th.Also: GCC 9.2 Available For Testing With Tuned AMD Zen 2 Support Back-Ported
