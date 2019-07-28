Bits from the [Debian] Stable Release Managers
Hi, Introduction ============ The Stable Release Managers, with the support of the rest of the Release Team, are responsible for updates to the stable release (and oldstable while that suite is also being supported by the Security Team), via point releases and the stable-updates mechanism [STABLE- PDATES]. You can see the current status of proposed updates to stable via our BTS pseudo-package [BTS] and our tracking website. [QUEUE-VIEWER] First 'buster' point release ============================ The first point release for Debian 10 has been scheduled for 7th September 2019. That is slightly later after buster's initial release than we would normally aim for, but an earlier date has proved difficult with DebConf and holidays. A point release for 'stretch', Debian 9.10, will also take place on the same day. Following the release of 10.1, we will continue to aim for stable point releases on an approximately two-month basis, and oldstable every three to four months. As always, the first update to a new release is very busy, so we ask for your patience if you are still awaiting a reply to an upload request. It may be that an update to your package is deferred to a later point release purely from a workload perspective; more serious or more urgent fixes will be prioritised. Workflow ======== Uploads to a supported stable release should target their suite name in the changelog, i.e. 'buster' or 'stretch'. You should normally use reportbug and the release.debian.org pseudo-package to send a *source* debdiff, rationale and associated bug numbers to the Stable Release Managers, and await a request to upload or further information. If you are confident that the upload will be accepted without changes, please feel free to upload at the same time as filing the release.debian.org bug. However if you are new to the process, we would recommend getting approval before uploading so you get a chance to see if your expectations align with ours. Either way, there must be an accompanying bug for tracking, and your upload must comply with the acceptance criteria below. Update criteria =============== Here's a reminder of our usual criteria for accepting fixes. These are designed to help the process be as smooth and frustration-free as possible for both you and us. * The bug you want to fix in stable must be fixed in unstable already (and not waiting in NEW or the delayed queue) * The bug should be of severity "important" or higher * Bug meta-data - particularly affected versions - must be up to date * Fixes must be minimal and relevant and include a sufficiently detailed changelog entry * A source debdiff of the proposed change must be included in your request (not just the raw patches or "a debdiff can be found at $URL") * The proposed package must have a correct version number (e.g. ...+deb10u1 for buster or +deb9u1 for stretch) and you should be able to explain what testing it has had * The update must be built in an (old)stable environment or chroot * Fixes for security issues should be co-ordinated with the Security Team, unless they have explicitly stated that they will not issue an DSA for the bug (e.g. via a "no-dsa" marker in the Security Tracker) [SECURITY-TRACKER] Please don't post a message on the debian-release mailing list and expect it not to get lost - there must be a bug report against release.debian.org. We make extensive use of usertags to sort and manage requests, so unless you particularly enjoy crafting bug meta-data, reportbug is generally the best way of generating your request. Incorrectly tagged reports may take longer to be noticed and processed. Thanks, Adam, for the SRMs
