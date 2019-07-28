Language Selection

Programming: GNOME/Google Summer of Code, PyCon Australia, Priyanka Sharma From GitLab, and New LLVM 8 Release (Bugfixes)

Monday 5th of August 2019
Development
  • [GNOME] GSoC: Things I've been doing and what I learned until now

    The second month of Google Summer of Code passed quickly. Last weeks I’ve been working on my markers code. My early implementation, while functional, needed a lot of cleaning, refactoring and refining to fit into Pitivi. Mathieu Duponchell and Alexandru Băluț have been guiding me through this process.

    In GES I expanded the GESMarkerList with new signals, writed new tests and changed some unusual structures for others more usual in GES.

    In Pitivi I added a new module with the markers logic, ‘markers.py’. Roughly speaking, now we have the class MarkersBox, which is a GTK.EventBox containing a GESMarkerList and a GTK.Layout to put on markers. The class Marker is also a GTK.EventBox, so we have a widget for every GESMarker, which allows to move, remove and select markers. The class MarkerPopover brings a popover menu to edit metadata in every marker. I also implemented undo and redo actions.

    The process of rewriting a lot of my previous code has been hard and challenging. I knew that my original code wasn’t clear or optimized but I wasn’t sure how to exactly improve it. It implied to learn and apply some concepts which wasn’t clear to me. While hard work it felt as a rewarding and foundamental learning.

  • PyCon Australia 2019

    PyCon Australia 2019 was, surprisingly, my first Australian Python Convention. It was also the first Python Convention I've attended purely as a spectator. I didn't contribute officially and was just there to learn and meet people.

  • How Working At GitLab Changed My Life: Priyanka Sharma

    Priyanka Sharma is the Director of Technical Evangelism at GitLab. She had started her own company when she met the founder of GitLab. She was so impressed with the culture of GitLab that she decided to join the company. In this interview, Sharma shared her journey and also talked about what makes GitLab an ideal place for open source developers to work at.

  • LLVM 8.0.1 Release
    LLVM 8.0.1 is now available! Download it now, or read the release notes.

This release contains bug-fixes for the LLVM 8.0.0 release. This
release is API and ABI compatible with 8.0.0.

LLVM 8.0.1 would not be possible without the help of our volunteer
release team! Thanks to all the release testers:

Dimitry Andric, Hans Wennborg, Yvan Roux, Sylvestre Ledru, 
Michał Górny, Bernhard Rosenkraenzer, Brian Cain


Also, a big thanks to everyone else who helped identify critical bugs,
track down bug-fixes, and resolve merge conflicts.

If you have questions or comments about this release, please contact
the LLVMdev mailing list!

LLVM 8.0.0 Release Announcement:
http://lists.llvm.org/pipermail/llvm-announce/2019-March/000082.html
  • LLVM 8.0.1 Released With Bug Fixes

    We are hopefully only a few weeks away from seeing LLVM 9.0 at the end of August or early September, but for those making use of LLVM 8.0 today there is now LLVM 8.0.1 along with associated updates like Clang 8.0.1. The v8.0.1 update just incorporates various fixes back-ported to its code-base from March.

  • Startup Dgraph Labs growing graph database technology

    Dgraph Labs Inc. is set to grow its graph database technology with the help of a cash infusion of venture financing. The company was founded in 2015 as an effort to advance the state of graph database technology. Dgraph Labs' founder and CEO Manish Jain previously worked at Google, where he led a team that was building out graph database systems. Jain decided there was a need for a high-performance graph database technology that could address different enterprise use cases. Dgraph said July 31 it had completed an $11.5 million Series A funding round.

  • Cloudera: The Truth Is Out There

    Reilly’s leaving has more to do with the execution and timing of the strategy and how two major revisions to estimates were made with no clue as to why other than what the Street speculated. I believe management realized, after the fourth-quarter 2019 release and before the first-quarter 2020 release and conference call, that they were caught between a rock and a hard place as they needed to change the estimates going forward. On the one hand full disclosure of the open source model change could have caused competing forces to swoop in and take existing business away. On the other hand, massive lawsuits would almost be for certain as the stock collapsed based on another major revision. In any event, it is what it is.

  • Moodlers in Australia experience another unforgettable Moot at the MCG

    On July 1 – 3, Moodle HQ hosted MoodleMoot Australia 2019. Held at the iconic MCG, Melbourne, the conference hosted the Moodle Community of educators...

  • Digital Textbooks Are Forcing a Radical Shift in Higher Ed

    FOR SEVERAL DECADES, textbook publishers followed the same basic model: Pitch a hefty tome of knowledge to faculty for inclusion in lesson plans; charge students an equally hefty sum; revise and update its content as needed every few years. Repeat. But the last several years have seen a shift at colleges and universities—one that has more recently turned tectonic. In a way, the evolution of the textbook has mirrored that in every other industry. Ownership has given way to rentals, and analog to digital. Within the broad strokes of that transition, though, lie divergent ideas about not just what learning should look like in the 21st century but how affordable to make it.

    •  
  • Touchpad, Interrupted
                           
                             

    For two years I've been driving myself crazy trying to figure out the source of a driver problem on OpenBSD: interrupts never arrived for certain touchpad devices. A couple weeks ago, I put out a public plea asking for help in case any non-OpenBSD developers recognized the problem, but while debugging an unrelated issue over the weekend, I finally solved it.  

                             

    It's been a long journey and it's a technical tale, but here it is.

New Linux driver signals Intel Xe iGPU+dGPU multi-GPU support

It is well-known by now that Intel is prepping up its Xe GPUs to be viable AMD and NVIDIA contenders, at least in the mid-range at first and possibly at the high-end sometime down the line. Recently, we also saw some leaked driver references to the next gen Gen12 graphics architecture that will form part of Xe as well as integrated Intel GPUs. A couple of months ago, we reported that Intel Gen11 OpenGL (i915) and Vulkan (ANV) drivers for Linux are feature-complete and that we should be seeing them integrated in distros running Linux kernel 5.2 and above. Phoronix, which is closely monitoring the Intel kernel driver patches, now notes that restructuring of the i915 Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver has begun in preparation for Xe's multi-GPU support. The patch notes say, Read more

"IBM PC Compatible": how adversarial interoperability saved PCs from monopolization

Adversarial interoperability is what happens when someone makes a new product or service that works with a dominant product or service, against the wishes of the dominant business. Though there are examples of adversarial interoperability going back to early phonograms and even before, the computer industry has always especially relied on adversarial interoperability to keep markets competitive and innovative. This used to be especially true for personal computers. From 1969 to 1982, IBM was locked in battle with the US Department of Justice over whether it had a monopoly over mainframe computers; but even before the DOJ dropped the suit in 1982, the computing market had moved on, with mainframes dwindling in importance and personal computers rising to take their place. The PC revolution owes much to Intel's 8080 chip, a cheap processor that originally found a market in embedded controllers but eventually became the basis for early personal computers, often built by hobbyists. As Intel progressed to 16-bit chips like the 8086 and 8088, multiple manufacturers entered the market, creating a whole ecosystem of Intel-based personal computers. In theory, all of these computers could run MS-DOS, the Microsoft operating system adapted from 86-DOS, which it acquired from Seattle Computer Products, but, in practice, getting MS-DOS to run on a given computer required quite a bit of tweaking, thanks to differences in controllers and other components. Read more

GCC 9.2 Release Candidate available from gcc.gnu.org

The first release candidate for GCC 9.2 is available from

 https://gcc.gnu.org/pub/gcc/snapshots/9.2.0-RC-20190805/
 ftp://gcc.gnu.org/pub/gcc/snapshots/9.2.0-RC-20190805

and shortly its mirrors.  It has been generated from SVN revision 274111.

I have so far bootstrapped and tested the release candidate on
x86_64-linux and i686-linux.  Please test it and report any issues to
bugzilla.

If all goes well, I'd like to release 9.2 on Monday, August 12th.
GCC 9.2 Available For Testing With Tuned AMD Zen 2 Support Back-Ported

