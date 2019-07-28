Programming: GNOME/Google Summer of Code, PyCon Australia, Priyanka Sharma From GitLab, and New LLVM 8 Release (Bugfixes)
[GNOME] GSoC: Things I've been doing and what I learned until now
The second month of Google Summer of Code passed quickly. Last weeks I’ve been working on my markers code. My early implementation, while functional, needed a lot of cleaning, refactoring and refining to fit into Pitivi. Mathieu Duponchell and Alexandru Băluț have been guiding me through this process.
In GES I expanded the GESMarkerList with new signals, writed new tests and changed some unusual structures for others more usual in GES.
In Pitivi I added a new module with the markers logic, ‘markers.py’. Roughly speaking, now we have the class MarkersBox, which is a GTK.EventBox containing a GESMarkerList and a GTK.Layout to put on markers. The class Marker is also a GTK.EventBox, so we have a widget for every GESMarker, which allows to move, remove and select markers. The class MarkerPopover brings a popover menu to edit metadata in every marker. I also implemented undo and redo actions.
The process of rewriting a lot of my previous code has been hard and challenging. I knew that my original code wasn’t clear or optimized but I wasn’t sure how to exactly improve it. It implied to learn and apply some concepts which wasn’t clear to me. While hard work it felt as a rewarding and foundamental learning.
PyCon Australia 2019
PyCon Australia 2019 was, surprisingly, my first Australian Python Convention. It was also the first Python Convention I've attended purely as a spectator. I didn't contribute officially and was just there to learn and meet people.
How Working At GitLab Changed My Life: Priyanka Sharma
Priyanka Sharma is the Director of Technical Evangelism at GitLab. She had started her own company when she met the founder of GitLab. She was so impressed with the culture of GitLab that she decided to join the company. In this interview, Sharma shared her journey and also talked about what makes GitLab an ideal place for open source developers to work at.
LLVM 8.0.1 Release
LLVM 8.0.1 is now available! Download it now, or read the release notes. This release contains bug-fixes for the LLVM 8.0.0 release. This release is API and ABI compatible with 8.0.0. LLVM 8.0.1 would not be possible without the help of our volunteer release team! Thanks to all the release testers: Dimitry Andric, Hans Wennborg, Yvan Roux, Sylvestre Ledru, Michał Górny, Bernhard Rosenkraenzer, Brian Cain Also, a big thanks to everyone else who helped identify critical bugs, track down bug-fixes, and resolve merge conflicts. If you have questions or comments about this release, please contact the LLVMdev mailing list! LLVM 8.0.0 Release Announcement: http://lists.llvm.org/pipermail/llvm-announce/2019-March/000082.html
LLVM 8.0.1 Released With Bug Fixes
We are hopefully only a few weeks away from seeing LLVM 9.0 at the end of August or early September, but for those making use of LLVM 8.0 today there is now LLVM 8.0.1 along with associated updates like Clang 8.0.1. The v8.0.1 update just incorporates various fixes back-ported to its code-base from March.
Server, OSS and Sharing Leftovers
New Linux driver signals Intel Xe iGPU+dGPU multi-GPU support
It is well-known by now that Intel is prepping up its Xe GPUs to be viable AMD and NVIDIA contenders, at least in the mid-range at first and possibly at the high-end sometime down the line. Recently, we also saw some leaked driver references to the next gen Gen12 graphics architecture that will form part of Xe as well as integrated Intel GPUs. A couple of months ago, we reported that Intel Gen11 OpenGL (i915) and Vulkan (ANV) drivers for Linux are feature-complete and that we should be seeing them integrated in distros running Linux kernel 5.2 and above. Phoronix, which is closely monitoring the Intel kernel driver patches, now notes that restructuring of the i915 Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver has begun in preparation for Xe's multi-GPU support. The patch notes say,
"IBM PC Compatible": how adversarial interoperability saved PCs from monopolization
Adversarial interoperability is what happens when someone makes a new product or service that works with a dominant product or service, against the wishes of the dominant business. Though there are examples of adversarial interoperability going back to early phonograms and even before, the computer industry has always especially relied on adversarial interoperability to keep markets competitive and innovative. This used to be especially true for personal computers. From 1969 to 1982, IBM was locked in battle with the US Department of Justice over whether it had a monopoly over mainframe computers; but even before the DOJ dropped the suit in 1982, the computing market had moved on, with mainframes dwindling in importance and personal computers rising to take their place. The PC revolution owes much to Intel's 8080 chip, a cheap processor that originally found a market in embedded controllers but eventually became the basis for early personal computers, often built by hobbyists. As Intel progressed to 16-bit chips like the 8086 and 8088, multiple manufacturers entered the market, creating a whole ecosystem of Intel-based personal computers. In theory, all of these computers could run MS-DOS, the Microsoft operating system adapted from 86-DOS, which it acquired from Seattle Computer Products, but, in practice, getting MS-DOS to run on a given computer required quite a bit of tweaking, thanks to differences in controllers and other components.
GCC 9.2 Release Candidate available from gcc.gnu.org
The first release candidate for GCC 9.2 is available from https://gcc.gnu.org/pub/gcc/snapshots/9.2.0-RC-20190805/ ftp://gcc.gnu.org/pub/gcc/snapshots/9.2.0-RC-20190805 and shortly its mirrors. It has been generated from SVN revision 274111. I have so far bootstrapped and tested the release candidate on x86_64-linux and i686-linux. Please test it and report any issues to bugzilla. If all goes well, I'd like to release 9.2 on Monday, August 12th.Also: GCC 9.2 Available For Testing With Tuned AMD Zen 2 Support Back-Ported
